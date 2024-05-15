The 'Health' Group That Created COVID Takes a Major Blow
Abbeville Churchgoers Stop Teen From Opening Fire During Mass
Here's When the Trump v. Biden Debates Will Be...and Who's Hosting
Maddow Is Baffled by Suit-Wearing Pols, CNN Pimps for Biden, and Bill Kristol...
Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars
Portion of Texas Bridge Collapses After Getting Hit by Barge
Gavin Newsom Blames State's Budget Deficit on 'Climate Change'
Ohio Pleads With Biden Admin to Take Action After Finding 'Non-Citizens' on State...
Illegal Immigrant Murdered Woman, Attacked Two Other With a Baseball Bat on Biden's...
‘I Was Wrong’: RFK Jr. Clarifies His Stance on Third-Trimester Abortions
Staff at One California School Signed a Letter Accusing Israel of ‘Apartheid’
Even The Washington Post Is Calling Biden Out for His Claims About 9...
The Coast Guard Intercepted Illegal Aliens En Route to the U.S. Here's What...
Is...Virginia in Play?
Tipsheet

Will Joe Biden Be Able to Recover After These Dismal Poll Numbers?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 15, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo

Recent polls spell more bad news for President Joe Biden’s re-election chances as former President Donald Trump’s popularity continues to jump.

According to several polls, Trump is taking the lead in several regions, including deep-blue states and key swing states. 

Advertisement

A New York Times/Siena College survey found that Trump leads in five of the six crucial swing states thanks to his gains among young voters, as well as Black and Hispanic voters. 

Trump leads in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, while Biden is ahead in Wisconsin. 

It is important to note that Biden won all of these states in 2020. 

Trump and Biden are tied among young and Hispanic voters despite over 60 percent of the demographic voting for the 81-year-old president in 2020. 

Participants cited issues with the economy, the Israel-Hamas war, and illegal immigration as their main concerns for the United States.

More than 70 percent of those polled said that the country needs a major change. Meanwhile, only 13 percent believe Biden can bring about such a shift in the country if he were to secure a second term.

Several voters admitted that despite not being Trump’s biggest fan, they would still vote for him over Biden in November.

Recommended

Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars Ann Coulter
Advertisement

I’m addition, Trump is making a major case for himself in several Democrat-led states. 

Trump leads Biden in Minnesota by three points. It is noteworthy to point out that the state has not turned Republican since Republican Richard Nixon defeated Democrat George McGovern in 1972. 

Trump said he views Minnesota as a “winnable” state as he heads to the Democrat region this week to headline a rally. 

These aren’t the only deep-blue states Trump has his eye on.

Over the weekend, more than 100,000 people showed up to a rally Trump held in Wildwood, New Jersey. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars Ann Coulter
Gavin Newsom Blames State's Budget Deficit on 'Climate Change' Sarah Arnold
Biden Blasted for Breaking Another Election Norm Katie Pavlich
One Country Just Classified Transgender People As ‘Mentally Ill’ Madeline Leesman
Abbeville Churchgoers Stop Teen From Opening Fire During Mass Matt Vespa
Buttigieg 'Speechless' Over Airline Industry's Response to New Fee Rules Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars Ann Coulter
Advertisement