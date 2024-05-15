Will Joe Biden Be Able to Recover After These Dismal Poll Numbers?

Recent polls spell more bad news for President Joe Biden’s re-election chances as former President Donald Trump’s popularity continues to jump.

According to several polls, Trump is taking the lead in several regions, including deep-blue states and key swing states.

A New York Times/Siena College survey found that Trump leads in five of the six crucial swing states thanks to his gains among young voters, as well as Black and Hispanic voters.

Trump leads in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, while Biden is ahead in Wisconsin.

It is important to note that Biden won all of these states in 2020.

Trump and Biden are tied among young and Hispanic voters despite over 60 percent of the demographic voting for the 81-year-old president in 2020.

Participants cited issues with the economy, the Israel-Hamas war, and illegal immigration as their main concerns for the United States.

More than 70 percent of those polled said that the country needs a major change. Meanwhile, only 13 percent believe Biden can bring about such a shift in the country if he were to secure a second term.

Several voters admitted that despite not being Trump’s biggest fan, they would still vote for him over Biden in November.

I’m addition, Trump is making a major case for himself in several Democrat-led states.

Trump leads Biden in Minnesota by three points. It is noteworthy to point out that the state has not turned Republican since Republican Richard Nixon defeated Democrat George McGovern in 1972.

Trump said he views Minnesota as a “winnable” state as he heads to the Democrat region this week to headline a rally.

These aren’t the only deep-blue states Trump has his eye on.

Over the weekend, more than 100,000 people showed up to a rally Trump held in Wildwood, New Jersey.