Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Murdered Woman, Attacked Two Other With a Baseball Bat on Biden's Watch

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 15, 2024 5:30 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

President Joe Biden’s border crisis is still wreaking havoc on the United States despite claiming to the American people that the border is “secure.” 

As millions of illegal immigrants pour into the country, innocent lives have been put at risk— with many ending up dead. 

An illegal alien was charged this week after allegedly murdering a 33-year-old woman and physically assaulting two homeless people in West Virginia. 

46-year-old David Antonio Caldero is an illegal alien from El Salvador who had attempted to seek asylum in Canada through the U.S. northern border. However, he was denied. He was then taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and later released with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge.

Earlier this month, firefighters discovered a woman’s body while extinguishing a couch that caught on fire near a Martinsburg golf course. Authorities said that the woman had been missing from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s home confinement program.

The illegal immigrant also allegedly attacked two homeless people with a baseball bat behind a store, critically injuring them. 

Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland described Caldero in an email as an “illegal alien that should never have been in this country to start with.” 

Since Biden’s first day in office, there have been more than 9,300,000 illegal alien encounters in less than four years, sparking a “wave of migrant crime” in the U.S. 

The president’s blatant refusal has led to illegal immigrants being recruited by gangs into theft rings and criminal networks. 

New York City police officers have been assaulted by more than a dozen illegal immigrant suspects, with many of them having been set free without bail. 

The wave of crime led by illegal immigrants has also been prompted by the at least 362 individuals on the terrorist watch list that have been apprehended trying to illegally enter the country between ports of entry since fiscal year 2021. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

