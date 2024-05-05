Pro-Terrorism Agitators Ruin Graduation Ceremonies Nationwide

Pro-Hamas protestors disrupted the University of Michigan's main commencement ceremony on Saturday by waving Palestinian flags and chanting antisemitic slurs.

Advertisement

Dozens of pro-terrorism protestors wearing keffiyehs and graduation caps marched down the center aisle of the stage at the Michigan State Stadium while graduates tried to receive their diplomas.

The demonstrators demanded that the university divest from Israel and companies that do business with the Jewish state.

🇵🇸 Graduates at the University of Michigan demonstrate for Palestine at the commencement ceremony in Ann Arbor today.



“Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.” 🇵🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/ogbg5Tq3vL — Adam Y. Abusalah (@adam_abusalah) May 4, 2024

As a speaker called on the crowd to join in on the school’s “Go Blue” chant, the pro-Hamas protestors hit back with chants of “Regents, regents, you can’t hide! You are funding genocide.”

A plane flying above the stadium flew by displaying the message “Divest from Israel now! Free Palestine!”

However, a counterprotest plane also flew by waving a banner that read “We stand with Israel. Jewish lives matter.” Several Israeli supporters hung Israeli flags from their booths as well in protest of the antisemitism.

A thread of amazing, brave University graduates using their moment of graduation to bring attention to and affirm their solidarity with Palestine

1) University of Michigan graduates walkout during the ceremony with Palestinian flags pic.twitter.com/SDQK1AfvG7 — Abrar أبرار 🇵🇸🍉 (@abrarr_82) May 4, 2024

The pro-terrorism disruption at Michigan University prompted several schools to set strict rules in place regarding protests.

Boston’s Northeastern University released a set of rules about who can attend the ceremony at Fenway Park this weekend after graduates from the institution’s College of Arts, Media, and Design held up signs that read “NEU funds genocide. Divest Now!”

The University of Southern California decided to cancel its graduation ceremony altogether after unrest and chaos riled through the campus in the past week.

Meanwhile, the University of Virginia declared an unlawful assembly after police officers raided the campus, dragging tents and demonstrators from their spots on the campus lawn.

JUST IN: Chaos breaks out at University of Virginia as Virginia State Police spray tear gas and arrest pro-Palestine protesters.



The incident was triggered after the protests at the school hit a “turning point” on Friday evening.



After the school refused to comply with all of… pic.twitter.com/vb9IprrSwB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2024



