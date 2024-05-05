State Police Clash With Pro-Hamas Thugs at the University of Virginia
Tipsheet

Pro-Terrorism Agitators Ruin Graduation Ceremonies Nationwide

Sarah Arnold
May 05, 2024
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Pro-Hamas protestors disrupted the University of Michigan's main commencement ceremony on Saturday by waving Palestinian flags and chanting antisemitic slurs. 

Dozens of pro-terrorism protestors wearing keffiyehs and graduation caps marched down the center aisle of the stage at the Michigan State Stadium while graduates tried to receive their diplomas. 

The demonstrators demanded that the university divest from Israel and companies that do business with the Jewish state. 

As a speaker called on the crowd to join in on the school’s “Go Blue” chant, the pro-Hamas protestors hit back with chants of “Regents, regents, you can’t hide! You are funding genocide.” 

A plane flying above the stadium flew by displaying the message “Divest from Israel now! Free Palestine!”

However, a counterprotest plane also flew by waving a banner that read “We stand with Israel. Jewish lives matter.” Several Israeli supporters hung Israeli flags from their booths as well in protest of the antisemitism. 

The pro-terrorism disruption at Michigan University prompted several schools to set strict rules in place regarding protests. 

Boston’s Northeastern University released a set of rules about who can attend the ceremony at Fenway Park this weekend after graduates from the institution’s College of Arts, Media, and Design held up signs that read “NEU funds genocide. Divest Now!” 

The University of Southern California decided to cancel its graduation ceremony altogether after unrest and chaos riled through the campus in the past week. 

Meanwhile, the University of Virginia declared an unlawful assembly after police officers raided the campus, dragging tents and demonstrators from their spots on the campus lawn.


