Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Approves $400 Million In Freebies for Illegal Immigrants

Despite residents fleeing Massachusetts, Democrat Gov. Maura Healey (D-MA) signed a bill welcoming hundreds more of illegal immigrants into her state.

Healey signed the state budget this week that includes an additional $426 million to house illegal aliens in correspondence to the state’s “right to shelter” law that requires the government to put illegal immigrants and homeless people into homes.

The Democrat governor’s move comes as Boston declared a state of emergency after it exhausted its resources last year due to the massive influx of illegal immigrants coming to the sanctuary state.

According to a report, Massachusetts currently has more than one million illegal aliens residing in the state. It is expected to cost taxpayers over one billion dollars by 2025 to house them.

This number doesn’t include the 14,000 illegal Haitian immigrants Massachusetts has funded since 2022. CBS News noted that there are more than 3,500 illegal immigrants just in the state’s shelter system— which has been at capacity for months.

Healy faced criticism earlier this year after announcing that beginning on May 1, the city would house illegal immigrants in veteran’s housing at a "safety-net site.”

“We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers, or funding to continue expanding," Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice said in a statement.

A BU report found that Massachusetts could see a mass exodus of residents of more than 96,000 residents a year by 2030— up from 39,000 last year.

United Van Lines reported that the Democrat-run state was number seven nationwide for residents moving elsewhere.

At the same time, as of 2021, 4.3 percent of the state's population was made up of illegal immigrants. Data from Pew and the U.S. Census Bureau found that the increase in undocumented residents has significantly increased in the last decade.

It is important to note that this data does not even include numbers from the past two years when illegal immigration has reached historic high levels.

The sanctuary state has been welcoming illegal immigrants for some time. Undocumented aliens are allowed to obtain a driver’s license, as well as receive in-state tuition and state-funded financial.