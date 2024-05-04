Americans Overwhelmingly Describe Trump As Strong Leader, A Stark Contrast of What They Think About Biden

Americans have overwhelmingly voiced who they feel can confidently lead the United States back to health— and it’s not good news for Democrats.

A new Economist/YouGov pollfound that the majority of Americans believe former President Donald Trump is a strong leader the U.S. needs, while President Joe Biden is one of the weakest presidents they have seen.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents view Trump as the most robust presidential candidate, while 35 percent see him as “very strong.” Meanwhile, only 42 percent of likely voters say Trump is a weak leader, with 32 percent saying he is “very weak.”

On the contrary, a massive 64 percent of respondents view Biden as a weak president, with 45 percent of Americans saying the 81-year-old commander-in-chief is “very weak.”

Biden has failed to show up for the nation on several fronts including foreign policy and the southern border, resulting in Americans have increasingly lost confidence in his ability to turn the country around.

For instance, the nationwide pro-Hamas college campus protests have become an issue for the president’s second-term aspirations.

Republicans have accused Biden of being weak and unwilling to take a stronger, more forceful stance on the pro-Hamas students terrorizing the university’s Jewish communities.

The protestors have continuously said they are not afraid of Biden, given his lack of crackdown on crime and illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

“When will the president himself, not his mouthpieces, condemn these hate-filled little Gazas?” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) asked.

With just months until the presidential election, Biden has to decide whether he should condemn the pro-Hamas protests or turn a blind eye in hopes of securing their vote.

“There is a narrow but very important line between protected speech and speech that threatens violence or seeks to intimidate,” Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who is running for senate, said— referring to how Biden should address the campus protests.

In addition, the poll also found that just 36 percent of Americans believe Biden is a strong leader, with only 14 percent describing him as “very strong.”