RFK Jr. Offers Odd Pledge to Joe Biden in Attempt to Get Him to Drop Out of the 2024 Race

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is offering President Joe Biden an unusual “no-spoiler” agreement in a bid to beat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

Advertisement

RFK Jr. proposed that whichever of the two candidates-- he or Biden-- is least likely to defeat Trump in the November election should drop out in October.

His pledge comes despite being behind Biden by more than 30 points in the latest polls.

“This is a no-spoiler pledge that we’re announcing today. This is a pledge that I offer to take if President Biden also takes it,” RFK Jr. said on Wednesday. He proposed that he and Biden co-fund a 50-state poll of at least 30,000 likely voters to determine which candidate is the actual “spoiler” in defeating Trump.

“This is essentially, effectively, a zero margin of error, in October of 2024. The survey will test the results of a head-to-head race pitting President Biden versus President Trump and a second head-to-head race pitting me against President Trump,” he said, emphasizing that whoever performs the weakest against the Republican candidate would be the one to leave their presidential ambitions behind.

Kennedy claimed that Americans will be forced to vote out of fear if their only two options are Biden and Trump, saying that the goal of his pledge is to allow people to vote out of hope.

“And that is only going to happen if there’s a two-way race between me and President Trump or me and President Biden,” he continued.

His campaign highlighted a recent 50-state poll that surveyed more than 26,000 people. The poll found that Kennedy won 367 electoral votes to Biden’s 171, indicating that the Independent candidate would win in a two-way race against Biden and Trump.

Trump said that supporting Kennedy would be a “wasted vote.” In contrast, the Democratic National Committee said that his proposal to get Biden to drop out of the race is “as deeply unserious as his campaign is.”

Kennedy fired back against Trump’s comments, saying “When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged,” claiming that the former president’s remarks about him were wildly inaccurate.