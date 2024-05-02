The White House Just Confirmed Why We Have a VIP Membership
Hundreds of UCLA Students Convert to Islam, Pray to Allah

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 02, 2024 5:30 PM
Hundreds of University of California of Los Angeles (UCLA) students converted to Islam and participated in a massive group prayer to Allah on Wednesday night. 

Just before police officers moved in and dismantled defiant pro-terrorism protest encampments at UCLA, students said Muslim prayers as the sun set over the campus. 

The pro-terrorism students chanted "Allahu akbar" during the prayer and chanted "Allah is the greatest" of all gods. 

UCLA’s pro-Hamas protests attracted attention from Iranian state television and Qatar’s pan-Arab Al Jazeera satellite network which covered the police action on the campus. 

Police officers wore face shields and protective vests while standing with their batons as they ripped apart the encampment’s barricade made of plywood, pallets, metal fences, and trash dumpsters. 

The pro-Hamas demonstrators wore headscarves and helmets as they threatened officers with pepper spray or tear gas. Others formed human chains, resulting in police officers firing flash bangs to break up the crowds.

The protestors shouted “Free, free Palestine!” And “Resistance [Hamas] is justified!” 

No arrests were made but at least 15 pro-terrorism protesters suffered injuries. 

