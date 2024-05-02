Hundreds of UCLA Students Convert to Islam, Pray to Allah

Hundreds of University of California of Los Angeles (UCLA) students converted to Islam and participated in a massive group prayer to Allah on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Just before police officers moved in and dismantled defiant pro-terrorism protest encampments at UCLA, students said Muslim prayers as the sun set over the campus.

The pro-terrorism students chanted "Allahu akbar" during the prayer and chanted "Allah is the greatest" of all gods.

This is not a university in some Islamic country.

This prayer was held at UCLA in California.



Perhaps some think this is a harmless prayer, something that we can understand as freedom of religion.



And just that is a mistake that could destroy the West.



This is not a private… pic.twitter.com/u6PHgM2Sy5 — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) May 2, 2024

UCLA’s pro-Hamas protests attracted attention from Iranian state television and Qatar’s pan-Arab Al Jazeera satellite network which covered the police action on the campus.

Police officers wore face shields and protective vests while standing with their batons as they ripped apart the encampment’s barricade made of plywood, pallets, metal fences, and trash dumpsters.

The pro-Hamas demonstrators wore headscarves and helmets as they threatened officers with pepper spray or tear gas. Others formed human chains, resulting in police officers firing flash bangs to break up the crowds.

The protestors shouted “Free, free Palestine!” And “Resistance [Hamas] is justified!”

No arrests were made but at least 15 pro-terrorism protesters suffered injuries.

It’ll be interesting when the kids find out Muslims aren’t too keen on multiple genders, queer identities, dope, alcohol and promiscuous scantily dressed women 🤡 — NotSilent (@udeadeye96) May 2, 2024

Do these women know about sharia law ? — Rad 😘 (@Just_Rad) May 2, 2024

Seeing these blue-haired feminists become Muslim would be an improvement for them. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 2, 2024

Wait til they find out how they treat women and the death sentence that comes with leaving. — James Deuvall (@JDeuvall) May 2, 2024

They‘re not “converting”, they’re participating in the group-think of the crowd. They’re desperate to belong. Give them a quick trip to Iran or Afghanistan & they’ll learn quickly their “free-minded” beliefs won’t fly w/Islamists - no rights for women, no gays or trans allowed,… — Red Dawn Warning🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🖖 (@RiverVic1974) May 2, 2024

They‘re not “converting”, they’re participating in the group-think of the crowd. They’re desperate to belong. Give them a quick trip to Iran or Afghanistan & they’ll learn quickly their “free-minded” beliefs won’t fly w/Islamists - no rights for women, no gays or trans allowed,… — Red Dawn Warning🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🖖 (@RiverVic1974) May 2, 2024







