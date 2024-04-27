Are Buttigieg’s Latest Airline Rules Going to Get People Killed?
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic
Snopes' Fact Check on Campus Snipers During Pro-Hamas Mayhem Wasn't Trash
The Terrorists Are Running the Asylum
Columbia University Law Students Issue Demands of Their Own As Mob Rule Reigns
Lessons From Other Campus Protests
'Welcome to San Francisco': Schiff Victim of Theft Prior to Attending Campaign Dinner
Have You Ever Heard Any Current Politician Use the Word 'Virtue'?
What's in a Hat? MAGA Hats and Pansies
Sweden: The Myth of Nordic Socialism
Continued Microsoft Cybersecurity Issues Warrant Close Examination
The Canary in the Coal Mine
Illegal Aliens Stand to Cash-In on Congressional Proposal to Increase the Additional Child...
Iran: The Growing Nuclear Threat
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Announces New Ukraine Security Funding,Resulting In Negative Impacts on US Military Readiness

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 27, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Biden Administration announced that it will send $6 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine in a long-term contract with the U.S.

Despite facing mounting criticism from Republicans who opposed the recently passed $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, the Biden Administration said on Friday that the country would receive long-term military aid as it continues its war with Russia. 

Advertisement

It will “include equipment to augment Ukraine’s air defenses, fires, and artillery, and to sustain capabilities,” according to a statement from the Pentagon. It will be funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which means it can take months or years for the weapons to arrive. 

The new package is different, however, and is provided for in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), an authority now funded by this week’s supplemental, and organized by the 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group. USAI is an authority through which the United States will procure military capabilities from American industry or partners. The Pentagon’s announcement therefore also signals the beginning of a new contracting process to procure more weapons from Ukraine. “This USAI package highlights the strong and unwavering U.S. commitment to meet Ukraine’s most pressing immediate and longer-term capability needs to fight Russian aggression as part of the global coalition we have built with some 50 Allies and partners,” the Pentagon statement said. Via the Epoch Times. 

The aid will include munitions for air defense, such as the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAM) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). It will also include Patriot munitions, Switchblade and Puma drones, counter-drone systems, and artillery.

Since Russia launched its attack against Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. has provided the country with more than $50 billion in security assistance. The Biden Administration claims that its continuous funding of Ukraine’s war with Russia is good for the U.S. economy. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Joe Biden has said that it is a “smart investment” that will “pay dividends” to U.S. security interests, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed the money will “flow through our defense industrial base, creating American jobs in more than 30 states.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused the Biden Administration of funding an open-ended war while the U.S. is over $34 trillion in debt and its southern border remains wide open. 

“This is a continuous sick business model that the American government continues,” Greene said, accusing the federal government of funding foreign wars using taxpayer money. 

Officials have also warned that continuously handing out billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine, will result in negative impacts on the United States’ own military readiness.

Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Creator of the West Wing Blames This Person for January 6...And It's Not Trump Matt Vespa
Snopes' Fact Check on Campus Snipers During Pro-Hamas Mayhem Wasn't Trash Matt Vespa
Columbia University Law Students Issue Demands of Their Own As Mob Rule Reigns Matthew Foldi
You Can't Be Shocked Over the Latest Terror Attack in Gaza Matt Vespa
NYPD Chief Has a Message for 'Entitled Hateful Students:' 'You’re Fired' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Advertisement