Comparing Trump's Foreign Policy to Joe Biden's, and the Difference Is Alarming

As Iran launches dozens of drones against Israel, many critics are blaming President Joe Biden’s weak leadership and failed foreign policies on the attack.

“Israel is under attack!” Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday while addressing rallygoers in Pennsylvania. “This would NEVER have happened if I were President!”

And he’s right. Trump’s presidency marked profound moments in the history of foreign policy.

Slowly, Biden has pulled the United States into the war Iran is waging across the Middle East.

Trump’s use of sanction threats and American military power resulted in less aggression from Iran. However, on the contrary, under the Biden Administration, Iran has been able to fund terrorism by helping Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists gain power.

In less than the four years Biden has been in office, Israel has been attacked on all fronts.

Biden has repeatedly refused to confront Iran and his lack of aggression by proxy toward the country is as good as an invitation to escalate deadly attacks in the Middle East— or worse, the U.S.

For example, after the October 7 attacks on Israel, hundreds of hostages were taken in the hands of Hamas terrorists. The president faced a load of criticism for failing to put pressure on Iran to get the American hostages freed.

In February, Biden announced that the U.S. would be launching retaliatory strikes against Iraq and Syria. However, he was accused of deliberately sabotaging “surprise” elements in his response to the terrorist country's killing of three U.S. troops.

In comparison, attacks stopped under the Trump Administration, while Biden’s irresponsible policies continue to empower the Iranian regime.

The president has also been accused of undoing the progress that Trump made in diminishing Iran’s power—which included abandoning the Iranian nuclear deal and imposing sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Biden spent two years of his presidency trying to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)— the nuclear agreement negotiated by the Obama Administration before declaring it “dead.”

However, one of Trump’s achievements was withdrawing the United States from the JCPOA.

In what he called “the boldest action of his presidency,” Trump also authorized a strike that killed Qasem Soleimani— the terrorist branch of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Meanwhile, Biden negotiated the release of five American hostages in return for unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets that allowed the terrorist country to use the funds for whatever they pleased.

Biden is a weak president and the world does not respect his leadership. The president’s fellow Democrats may not want to admit it, but so long as he is in office, foreign countries will continue to launch attacks. Under the current administration, the U.S. is a laughingstock.

Whereas with Trump's strong leadership and toughness on foreign leaders, his threats made an impact. He was the reason why the world was mostly peaceful under his administration, resulting in the nation’s borders being secure and having a strong sense of security in the U.S.

According to a CNBC poll, only 31 percent of Americans approved Biden’s foreign policy handling. In addition, 68 percent of respondents said they don't feel as safe in the U.S. as they did when Trump was in office.