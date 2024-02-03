GOP Rep Accuses Biden of 'Deliberately' Sabotaging Surprise Factor in Response to Iran-Backed Attack

After President Joe Biden announced that the United States launched retaliatory strikes against Iraq and Syria, one Republican is accusing him of sabotaging “surprise” elements in his response to the terrorist country's recent killing of three U.S. troops.

Advertisement

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) is suggesting that Biden is “deliberately” obstructing any element of surprise in his planned response to the three U.S. deaths by Iran-backed militias.

“Three American service members are dead and dozens injured, and now the Biden administration is deliberately telegraphing to Iran what their response will be — eliminating any element of surprise,” Waltz told Breitbart News.

Walt said he fears the Biden Administration is “once again trying to check the box with meaningless strikes that target warehouses rather than punish the Iran regime.”

The Florida congressman, who served as a Special Forces commander in Afghanistan, is calling for a “strong military response” and a “complete policy shift.” Waltz says the U.S. needs to return to former President Trump’s “maximum” economic pressure on Iran.

Saying “don’t” to Iran is NOT a strategy.



Here’s what we should do:

1. Hit IRGC operatives, not just proxies

2. Dry up Iran’s cashflow, enforce sanctions!

3. Not sit on our hands the next time the Iranian people rise up and demand change pic.twitter.com/MwciiuBKWP — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) January 30, 2024

He compared Trump’s response to when Iran-back militants threatened to kill an American to how powerful the terrorist country acts with Biden in office. Attacks stopped under the Trump Administration, while Biden’s leadership continues to cost Americans lives, which empowered the Iranian regime.

Biden has been accused of unraveling the progress that the Trump Administration made in diminishing Iran, including abandoning the Iranian nuclear deal and imposing sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Remember: when Iran-backed terrorists dared kill an American, President Trump cut the head off the snake and the attacks stopped.



Biden’s weak leadership is costing American lives and empowering the Iranian regime. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) January 28, 2024

Watz believes the Biden Administration has caved to “terrorists,” refusing to take responsibility for their actions. He also blamed Biden’s “failed Iran policy” for the ongoing war in Gaza, calling on the president to “starve [Tehran] of the funds that it’s using to fund terrorism.”

He has since warned the U.S. that under the Biden Administration, “only a matter of time [of a terrorist attack on American soil] as long as this border is wide open.”