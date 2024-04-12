Did CNN Really Just Say This About OJ Simpson?

CNN continues to promote division in the United States and encourage anti-whiteness, starting with the network saying shocking things about the death of OJ Simpson.

Advertisement

CNN contributor Ashley Allison tried to justify Simpson’s acquittal by pulling the race card.

The former Obama administration sparked outrage after claiming that OJ Simpson “represented something for the black community— particularly because there were two white people who had been killed.”

Allison admitted that she cheered and was happy to find out that Simpson was going to walk free after allegedly killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Holy smokes. CNN guest says the black community felt represented by O.J. Simpson because he k*IIed white people. pic.twitter.com/cCT5IRZ5WS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2024

“And the history around how black people had been persecuted during slavery. There were just so many layers,” she continued. “And I guess I’ll just close with this. There was racial tension then, there is racial tension now. It might not be the backdrop of the Trump campaign, but until this country is ready to actually have an honest conversation about the racial dynamics from our origin story until today, we will always have moments like O.J. Simpson that manifest, and our country will always be divided if we don’t actually deal with the issue of race.”

Allison was not the only person to justify Simpson’s acquittal in the name of “racial justice.”

CNN analyst Marc Lamont Hill said that Simpson was meant to walk free for the "necessary result of a racist criminal legal system.”

O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 11, 2024

Others from the network said the day Simpson was found not guilty was a day of celebration.

However, CNN’s Stephanie Elam said the quiet part out loud while reporting on Simpson’s death.

JUST IN—CNN's Stephanie Elam reporting on OJ Simpson's death accidentally said the quiet part out loud:



"So many people were just happy to see that someone who is rich and famous, and black, could get away with... er ... what other people did in the system as well, too." pic.twitter.com/7j4zPCUlo5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 11, 2024



