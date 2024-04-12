White House Slammed for Repeating a 'Talking Point That Refuses to Die'
Israel Braces for a Large Scale Attack
Adios: Latinx Has Been Retired By Another Manufactured Woke Term That's Even Stupider
The First Black Swan
Pompeo Explains How Biden Put America and Israel in Iran's Crosshairs
President Biden's Narrative About the Formula Shortage Just Got Debunked
Guess What Happened When an Illegal Alien on the Terror Watchlist Was Caught...
Why Speaker Johnson's Meeting With Trump Is Crucial for the Integrity of the...
Iran Threatens To Attack US Troops If Biden Defends Israel
Here’s the Biden Administration’s Latest Attempt to Go After the Second Amendment
Florida's Ballot Initiative Had Democrats Thinking the State Was in Play. Poll Suggests...
House Passes FISA Extension, but There's a Catch
Arizona's Supreme Court Took a Bold Step to Protect Unborn Life. Here's How...
Remember How Jewish Students Were Stuck in the Library During a Pro-Hamas Rally?...
Tipsheet

Did CNN Really Just Say This About OJ Simpson?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 12, 2024 7:30 PM

CNN continues to promote division in the United States and encourage anti-whiteness, starting with the network saying shocking things about the death of OJ Simpson. 

Advertisement

CNN contributor Ashley Allison tried to justify Simpson’s acquittal by pulling the race card. 

The former Obama administration sparked outrage after claiming that OJ Simpson “represented something for the black community— particularly because there were two white people who had been killed.”

Allison admitted that she cheered and was happy to find out that Simpson was going to walk free after allegedly killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. 

“And the history around how black people had been persecuted during slavery. There were just so many layers,” she continued. “And I guess I’ll just close with this. There was racial tension then, there is racial tension now. It might not be the backdrop of the Trump campaign, but until this country is ready to actually have an honest conversation about the racial dynamics from our origin story until today, we will always have moments like O.J. Simpson that manifest, and our country will always be divided if we don’t actually deal with the issue of race.”

Allison was not the only person to justify Simpson’s acquittal in the name of “racial justice.” 

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement

CNN analyst Marc Lamont Hill said that Simpson was meant to walk free for the "necessary result of a racist criminal legal system.”

Others from the network said the day Simpson was found not guilty was a day of celebration. 

However, CNN’s Stephanie Elam said the quiet part out loud while reporting on Simpson’s death. 


Tags: RACE BAITING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
House Passes FISA Extension, but There's a Catch Rebecca Downs
Why Speaker Johnson's Meeting With Trump Is Crucial for the Integrity of the 2024 Election Sarah Arnold
Biden Campaign Caught Doing Something It Attacked Trump for Doing Spencer Brown
Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
Senate Republicans Issue a Warning to Chuck Schumer Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement