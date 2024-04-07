USA Today Wants You to Believe Joe Biden 'Clamped' Down on the Illegal Immigration

President Joe Biden has “clamped” down on illegal border crossings, according to USA Today— the millions of immigrants still crossing the southern border must have not gotten the memo yet.

Advertisement

USA Today is taking heat after publishing an article on Friday claiming that Biden has done tremendous work on securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The report was published following Biden’s speech at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse where he sympathized with the six illegal immigrant workers who died after a cargo ship hit the bridge.

“Biden, who has clamped down on unauthorized border crossings, steered clear of mentioning the victims' status in the country, instead focusing on their contribution to their community,” the piece read.

Headlined: “Most were immigrants, all were Marylanders’,” the outlet praised the non-citizens for being “hardworking, strong, and selfless.”

Quite a few paragraphs down in the article, the author noted that the deceased immigrants were "from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico.”

Since day one of Biden’s term, he has halted deportations, stopped border wall construction, Ended the Trump-era Remain In Mexico policy and Title 42, and reinstated a catch-and-release program— all of which have encouraged illegal immigrants to come to the United States.

As of Saturday, Biden has yet to reverse any of those policies and put his foot down on illegal immigration. So unless there is an invisible fence along the southern border, the U.S. border is still wide open for aliens to cross.

“Biden, who has clamped down on unauthorized border crossings…” what the hell is going on here? pic.twitter.com/diZMQy2NaB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 6, 2024

Just pure gaslighting propaganda from @USATODAY . — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) April 6, 2024

How I was raised, that’s called a lie.



Where I grew up - Massachusetts - and where I live now - Illinois - it’s called political pandering.



Hope you enjoyed the TED Talk. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) April 6, 2024

Pandering for votes that's all it is — Richard (@k6hom) April 6, 2024



