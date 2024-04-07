IDF Withdraws Forces From Gaza, Sparking Concerns of New Invasion

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday that it withdrew troops from Southern Gaza, saying that it had “concluded its mission” in Khan Younis.”

The Israeli military said that its forces were leaving the Gaza Strip to “recuperate and prepare for future operations,” prompting Hamas terrorists to declare victory.

Advertisement

The IDF said that it will leave one brigade open in Gaza which will allow the Israeli military to have access to return as necessary.

“A significant force led by the 162nd division and the Nahal brigade continues to operate in the Gaza strip, and will preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence-based operations,” the IDF said in a statement.

The news comes a week after President Joe Biden called for an “immediate ceasefire.”

Via The Jerusalem Post indicated that the withdrawal was not a result of the U.S. pressuring Israel to make a deal with Hamas in exchange for hostages being held captive by the terrorist group.

The IDF on Sunday announced that it had concluded the active invasion stage of the war for now while leaving open the possibility of a future new invasion of Rafah in deep southern Gaza. Although a top IDF official said that this change had nothing to do with US pressure, the timing was unmistakable in coming right after the IDF’s disastrous mistaken killing of seven humanitarian aid workers last week. Hamas immediately declared the IDF withdrawal, even partial, a victory for sticking to its position of demanding IDF withdrawals, including of troops in northern Gaza.

The 98th division was the Israeli military’s largest division that was designed specifically to fight Hamas in Khan Younis.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told ABC’s “The Week” that the withdrawal was not a sign of a new incoming operation but rather a “rest and refit.”

“They’ve been on the ground for four months. The word we’re getting is they’re tired, they need to be refit,” Kirby said.

It is unclear whether the IDF’s withdrawal of its troops had anything to do with Iran’s threat of attacking the country.

They have used a Hezbollah agent in Lebanon to threaten Israel’s northern region, resulting in some IDF troops from Gaza being moved up north.