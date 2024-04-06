Joe Biden's Illegal Immigration Crisis Costs These Cities Billions of Dollars Each Year





Chicago has played a vital role in debunking the common myth that there is no connection between illegal immigrants and crime.

In the sanctuary city of Chicago, more than 21,000 primarily Venezuelan illegal immigrants have arrived since the summer of 2022. That number consists of illegal aliens let into the U.S. by the Biden Administration, shattering records of crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

According to police data, Chicago Police officers arrested 686 Venezuelans, representing an 11,333 percent increase over 2021. Since then, that number has more than doubled.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform found that President Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies have cost the city’s hard-working taxpayers nearly $4 billion a year. Their study also found that taxpayers have been forced to pay $601.4 million in police, legal and correction costs, and, illegal immigration costs.

Since the summer of 2022, Chicago has seen approximately over 35,000 illegal immigrants flood the city after crossing the southern border.

A former Illinois police chief told Fox News Digital that criminal ventures are benefiting from the city’s immigration crisis because they recruit undocumented aliens to carry out crimes with little legal repercussions.

“You can pull up any article and see that some of these migrants are being arrested three and four and five times, over and over again, and released to commit more crime,” Police Chief Tom Weitzel said. “It's not an exaggeration to say that it's a revolving door. And the police officers are saying, ‘Just forget it. Why bother? Why bother even making the arrest?’”

He said that illegal immigrants are dropped off at designated landing zones, such as suburban malls or residential areas and immediately target “these organizations to go out and commit a crime.”

Meanwhile, from one liberal sanctuary city to the next, New York City residents are also having to shell out massive amounts of money to aid Joe Biden's border crisis.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said that hard-working taxpayers are paying thousands of dollars for illegal immigrants to live in New York.

"Sure enough in less than two years, we’re up to [a] $12 billion price tag [in] the city of New York- [it’s] about $150,000 per migrant, per year,” he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. “That’s twice the median household income of the United States. Meanwhile, we still have folks in Washington that say there’s no problem at the border. Well, we are paying the price. We’re paying the price heavily. It continues to be unsustainable. Until there are policy differences that are made at the border, unfortunately law-abiding, tax-paying citizens will have to absorb this and it’s just not fair or right to them.”

Just two weeks after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, an illegal immigrant allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of his children.

Thirty-three-year-old Baltazar Perez-Estrada nearly decapitated his wife at her Chicago apartment after an argument turned physical.

Prior to the incident, Perez-Estrada was released in the U.S. with a future court date despite not being vetted for previous criminal activity.

The illegal immigrant stabbed his wife more than a dozen times in her neck, head, torso, and hands before he attempted to decapitate her head— all while their two children were present in the room.

He faces five counts of first-degree murder and he was charged by the U.S. government with alien inadmissibility.