The Biden Administration Censored Townhall but Praises Terrorist-Infested Al Jazeera
Claims That Crime Rates Are Plunging By the Media? Those Are Criminally Inaccurate
Does The New York Times Actually Care About Mass Shootings?
Texas Defends Its Anti-Illegal Immigration Law In Court Against the Biden Admin
Independents Swing Toward Trump for the First Time In Over Four Years
Biden Admin Proposes Revoking Houthi Terrorists From 'Terrorist' List If They Stop Attacki...
Jill Biden's Reaction to WSJ Poll Shows How Frantic Democrats Are
Did Trump Just Secure This State Ahead of the 2024 Election?
Nebraska Democrat Changes Party Registration to Republican
Abandon Biden Effort Declares Victory in Latest Primaries
One Country Made 'Misgendering' a Crime. It Didn’t Go Well.
Watch: Detransitioner Calls Out Disney CEO for Promoting Transgender Ideology
A Major Gaza Hospital Is Now Totally Out of Commission. Guess Who's To...
Firefighters Booing Letitia James Is 'Racially Motivated,' Judge Says
Tipsheet

High-Ranking Cardinal Calls for Americans to Reject Biden's Pro-Abortion 'Murderous Ideology'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 03, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Joe Biden— a “devout” Catholic— is under fire for repeatedly going against what the church believes in due to his pro-abortion stance. 

This week, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Vatican’s highest doctrine office, called for Biden’s ex-communication as the president vowed to reinstate Roe v. Wade in his State of the Union Address.

Advertisement

Müller described Biden’s efforts to keep abortion legal for American women as “infanticide.” 

He said that it is unacceptable to declare yourself a Catholic but to promote the killing of another human being. 

“The word ‘abortion’ is too much a soft word. The reality is killing, murder of a living person,” Müller told Life Site News. “There’s no right to kill another person. It’s absolutely against the Fifth Commandment.”

The American Life League said that Müller’s call was affirmed in spades after Biden declared March 31— Easter Sunday— Transgender Day of Visibility. 

The outrage that Biden would proclaim this on the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ is NOT an accident. 

This is proof positive that Biden has no respect for the teachings of the Catholic Church, and does not understand the basic truth that God created man in His image, male and female, and that anyone or any statement that violates that basic teaching is an abomination.  It is the work of the devil who is operating through the actions and words of Biden himself.

Recommended

Did Trump Just Secure This State Ahead of the 2024 Election? Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Müller added that Biden is a superficial Catholic, when in reality he is a Nihilist, calling for Americans to reject the president’s “murderous ideology.” 

“They cannot, on the one hand, protest against the killing of innocent people in Ukraine, while on the other hand allow the killing of their own children,” he added. 

The cardinal’s comments come after Biden denounced the Florida Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold a 15-week abortion ban as “outrageous” and “extreme.” 

“Florida’s bans — like those put forward by Republican elected officials across the country — are putting the health and lives of millions of women at risk,” Biden wrote in a statement. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Trump Just Secure This State Ahead of the 2024 Election? Sarah Arnold
Did Newsmax Go Full Liberal on Trump's Illegal Immigration Remarks? Matt Vespa
Does The New York Times Actually Care About Mass Shootings? Ann Coulter
The Biden Administration Censored Townhall but Praises Terrorist-Infested Al Jazeera Katie Pavlich
New WSJ Battleground Poll Has Very Bad News for Biden Leah Barkoukis
Yes, Pete Buttigieg Really Said These Remarks About Electric Cars Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Trump Just Secure This State Ahead of the 2024 Election? Sarah Arnold
Advertisement