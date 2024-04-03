High-Ranking Cardinal Calls for Americans to Reject Biden's Pro-Abortion 'Murderous Ideology'

President Joe Biden— a “devout” Catholic— is under fire for repeatedly going against what the church believes in due to his pro-abortion stance.

This week, Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Vatican’s highest doctrine office, called for Biden’s ex-communication as the president vowed to reinstate Roe v. Wade in his State of the Union Address.

Müller described Biden’s efforts to keep abortion legal for American women as “infanticide.”

He said that it is unacceptable to declare yourself a Catholic but to promote the killing of another human being.

“The word ‘abortion’ is too much a soft word. The reality is killing, murder of a living person,” Müller told Life Site News. “There’s no right to kill another person. It’s absolutely against the Fifth Commandment.”

The American Life League said that Müller’s call was affirmed in spades after Biden declared March 31— Easter Sunday— Transgender Day of Visibility.

The outrage that Biden would proclaim this on the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ is NOT an accident. This is proof positive that Biden has no respect for the teachings of the Catholic Church, and does not understand the basic truth that God created man in His image, male and female, and that anyone or any statement that violates that basic teaching is an abomination. It is the work of the devil who is operating through the actions and words of Biden himself.

Müller added that Biden is a superficial Catholic, when in reality he is a Nihilist, calling for Americans to reject the president’s “murderous ideology.”

“They cannot, on the one hand, protest against the killing of innocent people in Ukraine, while on the other hand allow the killing of their own children,” he added.

The cardinal’s comments come after Biden denounced the Florida Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold a 15-week abortion ban as “outrageous” and “extreme.”

“Florida’s bans — like those put forward by Republican elected officials across the country — are putting the health and lives of millions of women at risk,” Biden wrote in a statement.