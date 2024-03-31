A YouTuber's Haitian Nightmare
Joe Biden Is Funding Border Security In Foreign Countries As U.S. Border Exceeds Record Numbers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 31, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden is reportedly spending hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to fund border security in foreign countries as the U.S.-Mexico border sees record-breaking crossings daily. 

Biden signed a $1.2 trillion budget last week that included $380 million for “enhanced border security” projects in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, and Tunisia. $150 million of that must also go to border security in Jordan.

Meanwhile, in both fiscal years 2022 and 2023, Border Patrol agents reported over two million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southern border, with 140,000 known got-aways. 

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said that the number got-aways being recorded is underestimated by at least 20 percent. 

The budget, however, puts restrictions on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to build border walls along the U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal aliens from coming into the country. 

Since Biden took office in 2021, there have been more than seven million illegal immigrants who have declared the U.S. their home. 

Bill Maher Mercilessly Drags the Media for Being Dead Wrong About COVID Matt Vespa
“The Biden administration wants nothing more than the ability to ‘manage’ an invasion here at home, all while helping nations abroad build walls,” RJ Hauman with the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) told Breitbart News. “Make it make sense.”

In comparison, when former President Trump was in office, he built at least 458 miles of a border wall, while also implementing ground sensing technology, drones, and other tech to curb illegal immigration. 

U.S. Border Patrol chief Jason Owens criticized the Biden Administration for refusing to close the southern border. 

“Why are they hiding? What do they have to hide? What are they bringing in? What is their intent? Where are they coming from?” He asked, adding that “We simply don't know the answers to those questions. Those things for us are what represent the threat to our communities.” 

