Another One? FBI Agent Visits Woman's Home Over Tweet
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain...
NBC News Polices Comedy, There's Racism in Hollywood Space Creatures, and White Supremacy...
These GOP-Led States Just Sued the Biden Administration Over Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Pl...
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems
Trump Appeals Ruling Allowing Willis to Remain on Election Case
The Gift of Lieberman's Example
Illegal Immigrants Given 7 Times More Taxpayer-Funded Benefits Than Military Families
Kathy Hochul Showed Up to Slain NYPD Officer's Wake for a 10 Minute...
The Armenian Paradox
Stop Driving a Harmful Wedge Between Parents and Emotionally Vulnerable Children
New Birth for the Death Penalty?
Political Games in Washington Have Serious Consequences
'They Get Handouts and We Pay for All of It!' MAGA Inc. Radio...
Tipsheet

NYPD Warns New Yorkers of Illegal Immigrant Pick Pocket Gangs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 30, 2024 1:00 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

As illegal immigrants continue to flood the United States under President Joe Biden’s wide-open border, nationwide crime has seen an unprecedented spike. 

Advertisement

Pickpocket illegal immigrant gangs are New York City’s latest sleuth of headaches as the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and its sidekick, El Salvadoran MS13, are popping up around the city. 

The New York Police Department is warning residents to watch out for the sticky-fingered illegals as nearly 100 asylum seekers have already been on the NYPD’s radar. 

This week, an NYPD electronic billboard truck drove through the city warning New Yorkers to be aware of their surroundings and belongings as gangs of illegal immigrants exploit the city. 

The social media account, Viral News NYC, claimed that illegal aliens have set up multiple pickpocketing crews throughout the city, taking advantage of both residents and tourists. 

“This is organized crime. It’s just like the Mafia,” president of the city’s Detectives’ Endowment Association, Paul DiGiacomo told the New York Post. 

The NYPD said that the gang Tren de Aragua is recruiting new members from the city’s multiple migrant shelters. 

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said that despite other alarming issues happening across the nation, the mass influx of illegal immigrants coming to New York City is still at the forefront of voter’s minds. 84 percent of respondents Biden’s ongoing border crisis is a serious issue, with 57 percent saying it's a "very" serious issue. 

Recommended

Another One? FBI Agent Visits Woman's Home Over Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Since the spring of 2022, more than 100,000 asylum seekers have invaded the Big Apple, creating a city-wide crisis as shelters and resources become overwhelmed. 

In addition, over 172,000 illegal immigrants from Mexico have arrived in the city, with more than 67,500 now housed in more than 200 shelters and hotels across the five boroughs. 

New York City is not the only place to be experiencing record-breaking crime as a result of the president’s open border policies. 

Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Diego have seen a massive uptick in organized crime operated by illegal immigrants.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement said that the crimes committed by illegal aliens include: 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another One? FBI Agent Visits Woman's Home Over Tweet Matt Vespa
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems Mark Lewis
Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain NYPD Officer Matt Vespa
These GOP-Led States Just Sued the Biden Administration Over Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Plan Leah Barkoukis
Illegal Immigrants Given 7 Times More Taxpayer-Funded Benefits Than Military Families Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another One? FBI Agent Visits Woman's Home Over Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement