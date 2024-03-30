NYPD Warns New Yorkers of Illegal Immigrant Pick Pocket Gangs

As illegal immigrants continue to flood the United States under President Joe Biden’s wide-open border, nationwide crime has seen an unprecedented spike.

Pickpocket illegal immigrant gangs are New York City’s latest sleuth of headaches as the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and its sidekick, El Salvadoran MS13, are popping up around the city.

The New York Police Department is warning residents to watch out for the sticky-fingered illegals as nearly 100 asylum seekers have already been on the NYPD’s radar.

This week, an NYPD electronic billboard truck drove through the city warning New Yorkers to be aware of their surroundings and belongings as gangs of illegal immigrants exploit the city.

The social media account, Viral News NYC, claimed that illegal aliens have set up multiple pickpocketing crews throughout the city, taking advantage of both residents and tourists.

Times Square NYC.

A NYPD billboard truck saying

" BEWARE KF PICKPOCKETS "

for the past year and a half, there has been an uptick of pickpocketing in the midtown Manhattan area. Migrants have set up multiple pickpocketing crews throughout the city, and multiple have been… pic.twitter.com/NDIxivDS78 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 28, 2024

“This is organized crime. It’s just like the Mafia,” president of the city’s Detectives’ Endowment Association, Paul DiGiacomo told the New York Post.

The NYPD said that the gang Tren de Aragua is recruiting new members from the city’s multiple migrant shelters.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said that despite other alarming issues happening across the nation, the mass influx of illegal immigrants coming to New York City is still at the forefront of voter’s minds. 84 percent of respondents Biden’s ongoing border crisis is a serious issue, with 57 percent saying it's a "very" serious issue.

Since the spring of 2022, more than 100,000 asylum seekers have invaded the Big Apple, creating a city-wide crisis as shelters and resources become overwhelmed.

In addition, over 172,000 illegal immigrants from Mexico have arrived in the city, with more than 67,500 now housed in more than 200 shelters and hotels across the five boroughs.

New York City is not the only place to be experiencing record-breaking crime as a result of the president’s open border policies.

Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Diego have seen a massive uptick in organized crime operated by illegal immigrants.

Immigration Customs and Enforcement said that the crimes committed by illegal aliens include: 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.