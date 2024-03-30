This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes
Tipsheet

Joe Biden's Re-Election Hopes Shattered: 'We're Never Voting' For Him Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 30, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

President Joe Biden’s re-election dreams are becoming nightmares just months before voters cast their ballots in November. 

While former President Donald Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, Biden was hosting a glitzy fundraiser with leftist, Hollywood elites as dozens of pro-Palestine protestors cursed his name. 

During the president’s re-election fundraiser where he reportedly raised over $25 million, pro-Palestine activists shouted “We’re never voting for Biden” outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City where tickets to the event where tickets cost as much as $25,000. 

“Enjoy Trump because we’re not voting for Biden ever! Enjoy Trump,” the protestors could be heard shouting. 

Other activists called attendees “fu**ing losers” and “genocide supporters” as they made their way into the swanky event that was crawling with Democrats who gush over Biden. 

Biden’s pro-Israel stance could cost him the 2024 election as a significant number of Democrats abandon him. 

The single-issue campaign for Biden has become increasingly apparent after the Michigan Democratic primary where more than ten percent of the state’s Democrat voters marked “uncommitted” in protest of his stance in the Israel-Hamas war. 

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, organizers made phone calls to voters in support of Palestine just five days before the state’s Super Tuesday primary. The effort secured 46,000 “uncommitted” votes, or 19 percent of the total vote share. 

“Joe Biden has not done enough to earn my vote and not done enough to stop the war,” Minnesota voter Sarah Alfaham told PBS. 

According to a recent Fox News poll, Trump leads Biden by five percentage points, 50 to 45 percent in a head-to-head rematch. 

The poll found that 43 percent of registered voters, including third-party voters, said they would support Trump, while only 38 percent said they would vote for Biden. 

