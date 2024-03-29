Biden Tries to Gaslight America on Crime
Tipsheet

Thanks to Biden's Leftist Policies, An Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Raping a 14-Year-Old Girl

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 29, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

An illegal immigrant was arrested and charged for reportedly raping a 14-year-old “mentally incapacitated” girl in Alabama. 

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s progressive immigration policies, a young girl was raped by an illegal alien due to her being “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated” and not being able to give consent. 

Pablo Mendoza was arrested in Enterprise, Alabama this week and charged with first-degree rape for the alleged incident. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have placed a detainer on the 23-year-old illegal immigrant and confirmed that he will be deported to his home country if he is released from Coffee County custody at any time where he remains in custody without bail. 

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) criticized Biden for “aiding and abetting these monsters,” adding #SayHerName to his social media post. 

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) also reacted to the incident, blaming Biden for an innocent young girl being a victim of another crime committed by an illegal alien who entered the country under the president’s lax policies. 

“Biden’s open border allows p*dos and criminals to roam our country harming Americans,” Hunt wrote. 

Biden’s reckless immigration policies have resulted in an overwhelming number of Americans falling victim to crimes committed by illegal aliens. 

According to a recent ICE report, there have been at least 171 arrests of non-citizens with pending charges or convictions for murder, homicide, or assault against children in the U.S. 

The report noted that during the fiscal year 2023, Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 73,822 illegal immigrants with criminal histories. They had 290,178 associated charges and convictions with an average of four per individual, which included 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

