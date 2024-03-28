Pro-Terrorist Horde Invades New York City to Disrupt Biden's Swanky Fundraiser
Pro-Palestine Protestors Clash With Police Outside Elite Fundraiser Hosted By Joe Biden, Leftists

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 28, 2024 9:15 PM

Pro-Palestine activists disrupted a swanky fundraiser in New York City hosted by President Joe Biden on Thursday night, chanting “Down with the USA.” 

Anti-Israel protestors gathered outside Radio City Music Hall where leftist elites attended the fundraiser that reportedly raised $25 million. Democrats including former President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as Stephen Colbert and Lizzo, were also in attendance. 

Hundreds of protestors could be heard shouting "You're out of your f---ing minds” and “Genocide Joe, it is time to go.” Others accused Biden of having blood on his hands for keeping his pro-Israel stance. 

The activists clashed with police officers, resulting in objects being thrown and people being attacked. Multiple protestors were arrested. 

Protestors interrupted Obama’s remarks about Gaza during the fundraiser, in which the former president said “You can't just talk and not listen.” 

Earlier this week, Biden responded to pro-Palestine protestors who disrupted his speech regarding health care amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 

During his speech, three protestors stood up, shouting “What about the health care in Gaza?” They also claimed hospitals in Gaza are being bombed and accused the president of being "complicit in genocide."

In response, Biden said “Everybody deserves health care. Be patient with them.” 

Following his comments, the president agreed with the protestors saying that they “have a point,” calling for care to be delivered to Gaza. 

This month Biden called on the U.S. military to open up a maritime route for humanitarian assistance to Gaza which will create a temporary port.  

