Pro-Palestine Protestors Clash With Police Outside Elite Fundraiser Hosted By Joe Biden, Leftists

Pro-Palestine activists disrupted a swanky fundraiser in New York City hosted by President Joe Biden on Thursday night, chanting “Down with the USA.”

Anti-Israel protestors gathered outside Radio City Music Hall where leftist elites attended the fundraiser that reportedly raised $25 million. Democrats including former President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as Stephen Colbert and Lizzo, were also in attendance.

Democrat protesters are surrounding Joe Biden’s fundraiser in New York with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Lizzo. pic.twitter.com/fIRpR1TLdv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2024

Hundreds of protestors could be heard shouting "You're out of your f---ing minds” and “Genocide Joe, it is time to go.” Others accused Biden of having blood on his hands for keeping his pro-Israel stance.

🚨WATCH: Joe Biden’s $500,000/seat NYC fundraiser with Obama, Clinton, and Lizzo was just ambushed by a protester yelling “GENOCIDE!” at the stagepic.twitter.com/HLFF373u1o — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2024

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden emerge from the basement together. pic.twitter.com/EudU63yOv0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 29, 2024

The activists clashed with police officers, resulting in objects being thrown and people being attacked. Multiple protestors were arrested.

JUST IN: Clashes break out between the NYPD and pro-Palestine protesters outside of Radio City Music Hall where Biden is fundraising with Obama and Bill Clinton.



The footage, shared by @ScooterCasterNY, shows protesters getting physical with the police.



Other footage shows… pic.twitter.com/So4g50RzmH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2024

Protestors interrupted Obama’s remarks about Gaza during the fundraiser, in which the former president said “You can't just talk and not listen.”

JUST IN—A man is assaulted by anti-Israel protesters gathered outside Joe Biden’s Radio City Music Hall $500,000 per ticket fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/TQo1vl8xyz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 28, 2024

Earlier this week, Biden responded to pro-Palestine protestors who disrupted his speech regarding health care amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During his speech, three protestors stood up, shouting “What about the health care in Gaza?” They also claimed hospitals in Gaza are being bombed and accused the president of being "complicit in genocide."

In response, Biden said “Everybody deserves health care. Be patient with them.”

Following his comments, the president agreed with the protestors saying that they “have a point,” calling for care to be delivered to Gaza.

This month Biden called on the U.S. military to open up a maritime route for humanitarian assistance to Gaza which will create a temporary port.