Republicans Blast Biden Admin’s Newest Anti-2A Push

Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire for pushing efforts that would violate Second Amendment rights after being accused of staging a photo-op during her visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On Saturday, Harris arrived in Floria to tout the Biden Administration’s new program that several Republicans are calling a "massive Red Flag Operation.”

The program will aim to provide "training and technical assistance" to people "responsible for implementing laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called the initiative “evil,” accusing the Department of Justice of using the program as a way to control and restrict American’s rights to own a firearm.

What the hell is this evil?

A Federal Red Flag center;

We did not authorize this.

Announced, of course, just hours after the omnibus passes. https://t.co/IkuK0aTeV8 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 23, 2024

Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed that it would provide the government “valuable resources” as a way to keep guns out of certain people’s hands.

“The launch of the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center will provide our partners across the country with valuable resources to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others," Garland said. "The establishment of the Center is the latest example of the Justice Department’s work to use every tool provided by the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to protect communities from gun violence.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also criticized the anti-gun program, saying that “Merrick Garland just announced a massive Red Flag Operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s Second Amendment!! This comes right after Johnson fully funded Biden’s weaponized DOJ!"

This comes after Harris met with the Parkland shooting victim’s parents, who accused her of being there just for a photo-op.

Ryan Petty, the father of a 14-year-old child who was killed in the incident, called Harris’ appearance nothing more than a “campaign event.”

“The VP is not there to make schools safer, she’s visiting to reinforce a gun control agenda,” Petty wrote on X. “It’s a photo op & campaign event for a do-nothing administration that ignores the real work of protecting schools.”

Andrew Pollack, father of the victim who was killed, also criticized Harris, calling her “repulsive and hypocritical.”

“Kamala Harris showing up to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School today while funding 2 Wars — in which many casualties were children — is repulsive and hypocritical,” Pollack wrote. “Kamala is using my Daughter’s place of death for a photo-op. This woman does not care about dead children!”