Report Suggests Illegal Aliens Who Charged National Guard Troops At Border Have Been Released Into U.S.

A newly released report suggests that the illegal immigrants who charged at National Guard troops at the southern border on Thursday may have been released into the United States.

New York Post reporter Jennie Taer said that “many” of the illegal immigrants who stormed the border may have been processed and released into the American interior under Title 8— which is the action that if illegal immigrants claim asylum they will be allowed into the U.S. until their court dates.

“This sends the message to people around the world that even if you act like this, you can probably get into the country, and I think they continue to push these boundaries and to see what they can get away with. Here, they got away with some really, really scary stuff … and appeared to be assaulting some of the National Guardsmen. It was totally out of control,” Taer told Fox News.

Border Patrol agents claimed they detained 425 immigrants after they barged into the border wall, with one illegal alien being arrested for allegedly assaulting a national guardsman.

Wow: @JennieSTaer just confirmed to @DanaPerino that many of these single adults who assaulted National Guardsmen and rushed the wall were later processed and released into the interior. https://t.co/7H0zfVMaRi pic.twitter.com/tTHbcckTVx — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 22, 2024

In response to the incident, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced that the state will install more razor wire to the wall and deploy additional National Guardsmen to the border.

About the surge of illegal immigrants in El Paso:



The TX National Guard & Dept. of Public Safety quickly regained control & are redoubling the razor wire barriers.



DPS is instructed to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for criminal trespass & destruction of property. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 21, 2024

After Taer posted a video showing the chaos at the border, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that there was a possibility President Joe Biden had not seen the footage.

In response, Abbott hit back at the Biden Administration, saying it is “astonishing” that the president still refuses to take action on the immigration crisis.

“The mental gymnastics from the Biden Administration are astonishing,” press secretary for Abbott, Andrew Mahaleris told the Daily Caller. “Yesterday’s surge in El Paso is the direct result of the unsustainable chaos President Biden has unleashed on the border. Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal crossings as President Biden’s dangerous open border policies encourage migrants from over 150 countries to make unsafe and illegal crossings between ports of entry.”

Karine then accused Abbott of politicizing the crisis at the southern border.