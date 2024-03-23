CNN Panelist Warns What Will Happen If Letitia James Seizes Trump's Assets, and It's Not Good for Dems

A CNN panelist is warning New York Attorney General Letitia James what will happen if she seizes former President Trump’s assets as the deadline to pay his $464 million bond looms.

Frank Luntz suggested that Trump’s chances of being elected in the 2024 presidential election will grow immensely over James’ politically motivated case taking extreme measures.

He cautioned the woke Democrat that her threat would backfire, directing his “you are going to elect Donald Trump” comment at her.

“He’s going to go up in the polls just like he went up every single time they indicted him,” Luntz said. “If the New York Attorney General starts to take his homes away, starts to seize his assets, it's all going to be on camera, pundits are going to sit there and scream about this, and you're going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024.”

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $464 million in cash to the state of New York regarding his civil fraud case by March 25.

Luntz— who is not a Trump supporter— pointed out that Americans do not want to elect a political party that has no issue imprisoning a former president and confiscating their assets that do not involve a clear crime such as murder.

“Why is Donald Trump beating Joe Biden when he's got 85 indictments? Felonies? Trump is leading, and in the seven swing states, Trump is up by the margin of error in five out of seven; why is that happening?” He continued.

An Economist/YouGov poll found that Trump has taken a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden. 44 percent of respondents say they plan to back Trump in November, while only 42 percent said they support Biden.

The CNN commentator cautioned Democrats to be careful when playing politics, citing Trump’s poll numbers skyrocketing after Colorado and Maine attempted to kick him off the state’s ballots.

However, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley put cold water on James' threat of seizing Trump's assets, saying that it is “not likely” to happen.

"These properties are partnerships, they have leveraged debt. All of that has to be unraveled,” Turley told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “So these aren’t just this, you know, one to one Trump versus James type of equation. So in order to seize that property, she’s going to be pulled into court, there’s going to be challenges. It’s not going to happen overnight. Everyone is celebrating this idea that she’s going to padlock Trump Tower. It’s not likely to happen, and it’s certainly not likely to remain very long.”