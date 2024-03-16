No, A Trump-Backed Ohio Senate Candidate Wasn't Fishing Around on an Adult Website
CNN's Hatchet Job on Aaron Rodgers Just Got Worse
Boeing Whistleblower Allegedly Left a Chilling Message for a Family Friend
'Duty, Honor, Country'? More Like 'Selfishness, Cowardice, Communism'
Why Leftism Fails: A Historical Study, Part One
Women’s History Month Again Ignores Genuine Heroines
Has Anyone Fared Better Financially with Democrats in Charge?
DeSantis Ceased a Boat From Entering Florida With 25 Illegal Haiti Immigrants, Firearms,...
You Can Thank Joe Biden's Open Border Policies for a Measles Outbreak In...
Trump Says This Issue Is a 'Top Concern' for Choosing His Vice President
WH Sends Scathing Letter to Mike Johnson Demanding to End Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Biden Cyber-Disaster Only Getting Worse in 2024
Fear of Phoning
Preserve Economic Growth and National Security by Unraveling the Politics from the U.S....
Tipsheet

Canada Goes Full-Blown Tyrant With Newly Proposed Online Speech 'Crimes' Bill

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 16, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

If you think Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went too far in stripping citizen’s rights away during the COVID-19 pandemic, think again.

Canadian Justice Minister Arif Virani has proposed a bill that would allow judges to sentence people to prison if they advocate for genocide on the Internet. 

Advertisement

Designed to make social media platforms “safer,” critics claim the bill is a government overreach. 

The Online Harms Act (Bill C-63) would allow for life sentences to adults and also allow a provincial judge to impose house arrest, as well as a hefty fine if there was reason to believe a defendant “will commit an offense.”

Virani argued that if there can be laws regulating children’s toys, then there should be laws aimed at doing the same with social media. He said that he is “Terrified of the dangers that lurk on the internet for our children.” 

A government spokesperson said the bill would increase the maximum penalty specifically for “advocating genocide from 5 years to life imprisonment and from two years to five years, on indictment, for the willful promotion of hatred.” 

Via the Government of Canada’s webpage, the act is a “baseline standard for online platforms to keep Canadians safe—to hold online platforms accountable for the content they host.”

The website continued: 

Bill C-63 will create stronger protections for kids online and better safeguard everyone in Canada from online hate. The bill sets out a new vision for safer and more inclusive participation online. The proposed Online Harms Act would specifically target seven types of harmful content:

  • Content that sexually victimizes a child or revictimizes a survivor;
  • Intimate content communicated without consent;
  • Content used to bully a child;
  • Content that induces a child to harm themselves;
  • Content that foments hatred;
  • Content that incites violence; and
  • Content that incites violent extremism or terrorism.

Recommended

CNN's Hatchet Job on Aaron Rodgers Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Notable author Maragaret Atwood described the bill as being “Orwellian.” 

“If this account of the bill is true, it’s Lettres de Cachet all over again. The possibilities for revenge false accusations + thoughtcrime stuff are sooo inviting! Trudeau’s Orwellian online harms bill,” Atwood wrote on X. 

Tags: CANADA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Hatchet Job on Aaron Rodgers Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Trump Says This Issue Is a 'Top Concern' for Choosing His Vice President Madeline Leesman
Trouble Might Be Coming for Members of the January 6th Committee Rebecca Downs
Boeing Whistleblower Allegedly Left a Chilling Message for a Family Friend Matt Vespa
Why Leftism Fails: A Historical Study, Part One Mark Lewis
No, A Trump-Backed Ohio Senate Candidate Wasn't Fishing Around on an Adult Website Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Hatchet Job on Aaron Rodgers Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
Advertisement