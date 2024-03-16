No, A Trump-Backed Ohio Senate Candidate Wasn't Fishing Around on an Adult Website
Tipsheet

AOC’s Once-Family Friendly District, Now Overrun With Illegal Aliens and Prostitution

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 16, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

An area in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (D-NY) district is looking like a scene out of a horror film as illegal immigrants take over the streets and overwhelm its resources. 

According to footage obtained by Fox News Digital, illegal immigrants have made the sidewalks of the neighborhoods of Corona, Jackson Heights, and Elmhurst their home. Trash and prostitution have overflowed the areas, with illegal aliens harassing passersby trying to sell them food and various clothing items. 

The outlet also reported that prostitutes openly solicit sex in broad daylight on the sidewalks of the once family-friendly, up-and-coming neighborhood of New York.

The outlet said prostitution has become so prevalent in the area that it was nicknamed “the market of sweethearts.” 

Sex workers were seen on Wednesday standing outside storefronts soliciting men. Residents say the prostitutes usually take their clients into makeshift brothels for sex. These alleged sex workers operate during all hours of the day, even as families walk by with their children in strollers, and often hang out in front of area supermarkets. Prostitution is against the law in New York.

The video shows an almost endless stream of vendors with piles of clothes stacked along the streets, while others sell sneakers, pots and pans and toys and photo frames. At the end of the clip, three people can be seen sitting in the trunk of a car. The trio has a stall set up encroaching onto a pedestrian crossing and their used boxes block the path of walkers crossing the road. Only licensed vendors are permitted to sell food or goods in public spaces in New York.

Since the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term, New York has seen a massive influx of illegal immigrants. The city has reportedly provided for more than 178,600 illegal aliens since this time in 2022. 

As more than 7.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border under Biden’s administration, cities across the U.S. are facing unprecedented dangers. 

Neighborhoods that were once deemed lively, safe areas to raise a family in have seen mass exodus as Biden’s immigration policies continue to erode American communities. 

