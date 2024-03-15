Tyson Foods Fires Hard-Working American Employees and Instead Hires Illegal Immigrants

Welcome to 2024, where it is more beneficial to be an illegal immigrant in the United States than a U.S.-born, hard-working, law-abiding citizen.

Tyson Foods is facing criticism and calls to be boycotted over the company reportedly firing its employees and hiring illegal immigrants in their place.

According to Bloomberg, just days after Tyson Foods’s Perry, Iowa location fired more than 1,200 American workers, the company announced that it has partnered with a non-profit refugee group, Tent Partnership for Refugees, hiring thousands of asylum seekers instead.

The food company reportedly recently had a job fair in Iowa for immigrants to attend as American workers remain without paychecks. Tyson Foods also created a database of tens of thousands of illegal alien workers that they plan to replace American workers with, offering $16.50-an-hour wages and free immigration lawyers.

Tyson recently hired tens of dozens of illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia during a job fair in New York City.

“It is ILLEGAL under federal law to discriminate against American citizens based on their citizenship in favor of non-citizens of any kind when it comes to employment,” America First Legal said, adding that Tyson is breaking the law by favoring illegal immigrant workers over Americans.

The outlet also noted that the company has not only set millions of dollars aside for the immigrant’s legal fees, but will also provide housing, on-site child care, transportation, and paid time off to attend court hearings.

Tyson’s CEO Donnie King, who makes up to $13 million a year, has funded the campaigns of President Joe Biden, Nikki Haley, and others, according to Open Secrets.

The company already has about 42,000 immigrants working for them among its 120,000 U.S. workforce.

“We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them,” Tyson employee Garrett Dolan, told the outlet. The majority of new hires “Are going to come from refugees and immigrants, so we're now in the business of strategically thinking that through.”

In 2022, the company hired 2,500 refugees under the Tent program.

