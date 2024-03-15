Joe Biden Hands Out $100 Million to NYC In Aid for His Massive Illegal Immigrant Crisis

President Joe Biden is handing out tens of millions of dollars to New York City as it struggles to grapple with the ongoing immigration crisis, despite rolling out the red carpet for illegals at the start of Biden’s term.

New York City is set to finally receive more than $100 million in immigrant aid that has sat for months untouched due to the funding being held up with paperwork.

In addition to the millions of dollars the city has received from the Biden Administration to help combat the surge in illegal aliens arriving in the Big Apple, $106 million in aid, which is the rest of a $150 million package earmarked for the Big Apple by Congress last year, was made available this week after the Federal Emergency Management Agency officially signed off on City Hall’s reimbursement applications.

The money will reportedly go to the city’s immigration housing crisis, food, and social services that illegal aliens have taken advantage of, via The New York Daily News.

The aid — which has sat untouched since Congress first allocated it last summer — is at long last being authorized for disbursement to the city after Adams’ administration provided the feds last Friday with required budgetary documentation as well as a waiver asking the feds to relax a cap on how much of the money can be used on hotel costs, said Schumer’s office. Under existing rules, only 10% of the total aid earmarked for the city can be used to cover costs related to housing migrants in hotels. FEMA is expected to bump that figure up to 15% in response to the Adams administration’s waiver request, clearing the way for the city to receive the full pot of aid, according to Schumer’s team.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he worked with FEMA to deliver the funds who send the agency to the city to help Democrat Mayor Eric Adams with grant paperwork and applications that raise the cap on hotel reimbursements to 15 percent.

He also criticized Republicans for “Blocking the strong, bipartisan border bill,” while urging Congress to give out more money to illegal immigrants.

The news came after Adams revealed the city had only seen about $49 million of the aid money, blaming City Hall for the delay.

Adams has criticized the Biden Administration’s handling of the ongoing border crisis that, according to the mayor, will cost the city $10 billion through the next fiscal year.

“Even if we had gotten a whole $150 million, we have a $4 billion price tag,” Adams said.