Millions of Illegal Border Crossings, Threatening U.S.- Yet This Dem Thinks Americans Aren't In Danger

Since President Joe Biden has taken office, illegal aliens have murdered a 22-year-old college student, killed a 2-year-old in Maryland, sexually assaulted a minor in Virginia, raped a 14-year-old girl, and stabbed a man in Los Angeles all at the hands of his destructive open border policies.

Advertisement

And this doesn’t even scrape the surface of what Americans have endured since the government has allowed illegal immigrants to freely walk over the southern border and into the United States.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021, more than 294 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended at the southwest border between ports of entry. In 2023, Customs Border and Protection arrested 35, 433 illegal immigrants with criminal convictions nationwide, including 598 known gang members.

There has been a 526 percent increase in crimes committed by illegal immigrants from fiscal year 2020.

However, no need to fret. This delusional Democrat says that the “double digits” number of terror threats crossing the southern border is “small.”

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the media should not discuss how the southern border can “raise the risk in immigrant communities and inside this country.”

Tapper pointed out how the statistics of terror threats since the border remains wide open is “alarming,” asking if Biden is doing enough to address these specific concerns.

In response, Himes claimed that “many” of the terrorists crossing the southern border illegally are Colombians who “may have been associated with one of the revolutionary groups there, including groups that are no longer designated as terrorists.”

Now, look, I also feel very strongly that we talk about this rooted in truth. And the reality is that the quote — the number you just quoted, the number of KSTs (Known and Suspected Terrorists) coming across the southern border that represents a true terrorist threat is actually pretty small. It’s in the double digits. Many of those who’ve come across are actually Colombian nationals who may have been associated with one of the revolutionary groups there, including groups that are no longer designated as terrorists. So, yes, we need to do a much better job securing our border, but we also need to talk about the border and about immigration in ways that [don’t] raise the risk in immigrant communities and inside this country.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed this week that an illegal immigrant was arrested for the 13th time after overstaying his visa terms and committing several other crimes in the past couple of years such as assault, stalking, and robbery charges.

"Between 2013 and 2021, he was arrested 12 times by multiple local police departments and sheriff’s offices in the state of California, and one police department in Las Vegas, Nevada, for violent misdemeanors that include battery with serious bodily injury, hit and run, stalking, robbery and intent to terrorize,” ICE noted.



