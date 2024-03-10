Psychiatrist Suggests That Biden Was Given a Stimulant to Make It Through His 90-Minute SOTU Speech

President Joe Biden gave his 2024 State of the Union address at 9 p.m.— way past his usual 4 p.m. dinner and bedtime.

So, how did the 81-year-old president stay awake and coherent enough to make a 90-minute speech in front of the nation? This might be the reason why.

A psychiatrist told the Washington Times that he believes Biden may have been medicated for his address, citing speculation that the president usually exhibits signs of dementia due to his regular episodes of aggression toward reporters and inability to remember critical things.

Dr. Carol Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, California, told the outlet that Biden may have been given a stimulant to keep him alert and focused. Throughout his address, the president often shouted words and moved his hands at a more rapid rate than he normally does.

“If you look at how Joe Biden usually is — slow and stumbling — compared to how he was during the State of the Union — fiery and angry — these are signs that are typical for someone taking Adderall or any amphetamine,” she said.

Per the Washington Times, Biden showed signs that his “unusually energetic performance” was not of his nature.

“Dr. Lieberman, who has not personally examined the president, said the signs of potential pharmaceutical use go beyond how Mr. Biden spoke during the nearly 90-minute speech, but also in his mannerisms.

For example, Mr. Biden typically rests his hands on the podium while delivering a speech from the teleprompter. During the State of the Union, he frequently gestured and moved with his hands at a rapid rate, she said.

At various points, Mr. Biden appeared to slur some of his words. That’s not new for the president, who sometimes slurs his words when he gets excited, but Dr. Lieberman said the speed in which he slurred suggested he was “psychopharmacology helped.”

“It was a word salad on speed,” she said.

Lieberman also pointed out signs that cause her to believe Biden’s mental health is rapidly declining. She highlighted some of the most notable instances of the evening such as Biden referring to Laken Riley as “Lincoln” Riley, and said that he mentioned Moscow in a sentence where it made no sense.

She also noted how Biden was not able to correct his mistakes.

“He couldn’t correct his mistakes… Anyone could trip over Laken Riley’s name but he didn’t know how to correct it. If he knew enough about her to talk about her, he would know enough to call her by the right name,” Lieberman said.