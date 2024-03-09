Biden Malfunctions When Asked If He Regrets Using the Term 'Illegal' to Describe Immigrants

President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter on Friday if he regrets using the term “illegal” to describe the immigrant who murdered 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley during his State of the Union address.

Advertisement

“Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night?” A reporter asked Biden as he was boarding a flight heading to Pennsylvania.

The 81-year-old president gave a response that shouldn’t be shocking.

“Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…” Biden answered.

“Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night?”



BIDEN (short circuiting): “Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…” pic.twitter.com/ubl5SEOAyc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Biden’s use of the word “illegal” set off a flurry of panic from the Democratic Party which quickly diminished his comments.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden “spoke very clearly about not demonizing immigrants.”

She continued to say that Biden believes in treating everyone “humanly,” adding that this is why he stopped his predecessor’s “anti-immigration” policies.

Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's use of the word "illegal" to describe the illegal alien accused of murdering Laken Riley:



Biden "spoke very clearly about not demonizing immigrants!" pic.twitter.com/SUPEXDJ3Xn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

However, according to the White House, Biden treats everyone humanly but remained silent following the death of Laken Riley. He also has refused to address the countless other American deaths that have been committed at the hands of illegal immigrants who have unlawfully crossed into the U.S. thanks to his reckless policies.

“Lincoln Riley," Biden said during his speech, referring to Laken Riley. "An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that’s right.”

"technically not supposed to be here..."

Is he talking about Illegals or himself?

I could see it going either way. — Charles Hornbacher (@chiefbacher) March 8, 2024

His interns probably made him go to bed with no ice cream — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 8, 2024

Obviously the drugs have wore off. — Mr Maxx (@dan_wheeler) March 8, 2024

Like all the bribe money he took through his son's connections. — PatMan (@DahenchX) March 8, 2024

If they are not supposed to be here then why are you flying them in? — Kevin Lukas (@KMLukas43) March 8, 2024

In response, Democrats quickly criticized the president for calling them “illegals.”

Advertisement

“Let me be clear: No human being is illegal," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) wrote on social media.

“As a proud immigrant, I'm extremely disappointed to hear President Biden use the word ‘illegal,’" Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) also said.

Top Biden advisor Mitch Landrieu on Biden's use of the word "illegal" to describe the illegal alien who brutally murdered 22-year-old Laken Riley: "He probably should've used a different word."



Biden called her "Lincoln Riley." pic.twitter.com/2INXfGuihB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024



