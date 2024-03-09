Joe Biden 2024 Pitch to PA Voters: 'Send Me to Congress'
Biden Malfunctions When Asked If He Regrets Using the Term 'Illegal' to Describe Immigrants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 09, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter on Friday if he regrets using the term “illegal” to describe the immigrant who murdered 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley during his State of the Union address. 

“Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night?” A reporter asked Biden as he was boarding a flight heading to Pennsylvania. 

The 81-year-old president gave a response that shouldn’t be shocking. 

“Well, I probably, uhhhh, I don’t re— it, uhhh, aghhh, technically not supposed to be here…” Biden answered.

Biden’s use of the word “illegal” set off a flurry of panic from the Democratic Party which quickly diminished his comments. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden “spoke very clearly about not demonizing immigrants.” 

She continued to say that Biden believes in treating everyone “humanly,” adding that this is why he stopped his predecessor’s “anti-immigration” policies. 

However, according to the White House, Biden treats everyone humanly but remained silent following the death of Laken Riley. He also has refused to address the countless other American deaths that have been committed at the hands of illegal immigrants who have unlawfully crossed into the U.S. thanks to his reckless policies. 

“Lincoln Riley," Biden said during his speech, referring to Laken Riley. "An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal, that’s right.”

In response, Democrats quickly criticized the president for calling them “illegals.”

“Let me be clear: No human being is illegal," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) wrote on social media. 

“As a proud immigrant, I'm extremely disappointed to hear President Biden use the word ‘illegal,’" Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) also said.


