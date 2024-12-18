Here's How Trump Feels About the Controversial Proposed Spending Bill

President-elect Donald Trump said he is "totally against" the passing of the House's newest proposed continuing resolution (CR), which would keep the government from shutting down. He described it as continuing excessive government spending that undermines fiscal responsibility and drives the nation further into debt. Trump’s opposition reflects his longstanding stance on reducing federal expenditures and curbing what he calls wasteful government practices.

Speaking to Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones, Trump said he understood House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) challenging position in the matter but insisted that his approach “is not the appropriate course of action.”

Jones also noted that Trump believes the “fight starts now” rather than waiting until he assumes office next month.

I just spoke with the President-Elect @realDonaldTrump , and he is “totally against” the proposed CR. — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) December 18, 2024

In a joint statement, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance called the 1,547-page CR one of the most “foolish” things that would give “sweetheart provisions for government censors and for Liz Cheney.”

“The most… inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025,” Trump and Vance said. “It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.”

They argued the bill would allow Congress to hide records of the corrupt January 6 committee — which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. The bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas. Increasing the debt ceiling is not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch,” the statement continued. “If Democrats won’t cooperate on the debt ceiling now, what makes anyone think they would do it in June during our administration? Let’s have this debate now. And we should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.”

A statement from President Donald J. Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance:



The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025. It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 18, 2024

A source told Fox News Digital that the deal was primarily between the top two Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. If passed, the bill would avoid a partial government shutdown through March 14. It includes provisions for health care and ethanol fuel. It also includes $100 billion in disaster aid funding and the first pay raise for Congress members since 2009.

Elon Musk also opposed the spending bill, saying it is full of “pork” and “should not pass.”