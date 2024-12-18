Newsom Has Declared a Health Emergency
Inspector General Sounds the Alarm About Biden's Fraud Prone Loan Program
When This GOP Senator Says the House Spending Bill Is Bad...You Know It's...
Former Clinton Operative George Stephanopoulos Is Apoplectic' Over ABC News Settlement Wit...
Thomas Massie Has Made Up His Mind on Mike Johnson as House Speaker
South Carolina's Fight to Defund Planned Parenthood Is Headed to the Supreme Court
VIP
This Is the Attitude That Needs to Change on Guns
VIP
Politicians, Gun Control Pushes, and Kabuki Theater
'Go F*ck Yourself:' Far-Left MSNBC Host Reveals What Trump Said When She Asked...
Biden Quietly Extends Covid 'Emergency Declaration' to Protect Big Pharma From Liability U...
VIP
San Francisco Health Department Hires 'Fat Positivity' So-Called 'Expert'
Republican Lawmakers Scold Mike Johnson Over Spending Bill
The Federal Reserve Cut Interest Rates Again
Elon Musk Is Especially Fired Up Over This Part of the CR
Tipsheet

Here's How Trump Feels About the Controversial Proposed Spending Bill

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 18, 2024 9:30 PM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

President-elect Donald Trump said he is "totally against" the passing of the House's newest proposed continuing resolution (CR), which would keep the government from shutting down. He described it as continuing excessive government spending that undermines fiscal responsibility and drives the nation further into debt. Trump’s opposition reflects his longstanding stance on reducing federal expenditures and curbing what he calls wasteful government practices.  

Advertisement

Speaking to Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones, Trump said he understood House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) challenging position in the matter but insisted that his approach “is not the appropriate course of action.”

Jones also noted that Trump believes the “fight starts now” rather than waiting until he assumes office next month. 

In a joint statement, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance called the 1,547-page CR one of the most “foolish” things that would give “sweetheart provisions for government censors and for Liz Cheney.” 

“The most… inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025,” Trump and Vance said. “It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.” 

They argued the bill would allow Congress to hide records of the corrupt January 6 committee — which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. The bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas. Increasing the debt ceiling is not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch,” the statement continued. “If Democrats won’t cooperate on the debt ceiling now, what makes anyone think they would do it in June during our administration? Let’s have this debate now. And we should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.” 

Recommended

More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter Mia Cathell
Advertisement

A source told Fox News Digital that the deal was primarily between the top two Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. If passed, the bill would avoid a partial government shutdown through March 14. It includes provisions for health care and ethanol fuel. It also includes $100 billion in disaster aid funding and the first pay raise for Congress members since 2009. 

Elon Musk also opposed the spending bill, saying it is full of “pork” and “should not pass.” 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter Mia Cathell
'Go F*ck Yourself:' Far-Left MSNBC Host Reveals What Trump Said When She Asked Him for an Interview Sarah Arnold
Elon Musk Is Especially Fired Up Over This Part of the CR Rebecca Downs
About That Matt Gaetz Ethics Report... Jeff Charles
When This GOP Senator Says the House Spending Bill Is Bad...You Know It's Total Garbage Matt Vespa
Newsom Has Declared a Health Emergency Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More and More Is Coming Out About the WI Christian School Shooter Mia Cathell
Advertisement