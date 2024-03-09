GOP Lawmakers School Pro-Communist Activists On Capital Hill

Far-Left group Code Pink ambushed a group of GOP lawmakers during a press conference who were demanding President Joe Biden take Cuba off the terror designation list.

Advertisement

Reps. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.), Nicole Malliotakis, (R-N.Y.), Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) confronted the group, giving them a dose of reality of what it's like to live in a pro-communist country.

“I wish the average Cuban could have the same privilege that you’re having right now," Salazar told the activists. “You know, I love this, because if we traveled to Cuba now, and you and I go … you will not be able to come close this close to the Capitol and speak your mind and have a dialogue like we could be having right now, because they will either put you in jail or put you back on a plane back to Miami."

The activists held signs that urged the Biden Administration to free communist Cuba, which was designated as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1982 "because of its long history of providing advice, safe haven, communications, training, and financial support to guerrilla groups and individual terrorists.”

Malliotakis also snapped back at the activists, telling them that Cubans were fleeing the country in makeshift rafts. She added that if the group were in Cuba protesting as they are doing in the U.S., they would be jailed, beaten, and killed.

“If you do what you're doing right here, protesting in freedom, if you do it in Cuba. . . . It's ironic that we stand here with signs supporting a communist regime that does all those things,” she said.

I had to school @codepink commies protesting in support of a communist regime that does not allow its citizens to protest. #irony pic.twitter.com/G2Esu8QQBc — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) March 8, 2024

Code Pink activists have also cornered Republicans demanding that they call for a cease-fire in the ongoing October 7 war between Israel and the terrorist group.

However, the GOP lawmakers have used the opportunity to voice their standing support for Israel and denounce Hamas.



