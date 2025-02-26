Trump to Host Zelenskyy at the White House After Breakthrough Mineral Agreement
Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Line for This Ex-Dem Spokesperson
'They Crossed the Line': Tom Homan Issues Threat to Activists Who Doxed ICE...
Conservative Student Group Threatens Legal Action Against School Newspaper Over Vandalism...
VIP
There's a Reason Why Progressives Fear Black People With Guns
Rewriting History in Real Time
VIP
Firearms Policy Coalition Takes to Court to Argue Only Congress Can Create Laws
Guests During the First White House Tour of the New Administration Get a...
Shiri Bibas' Family Is Suing Al-Jazeera
Trump Encouraged by GOP Lawmakers to Recognize West Bank As Israeli Territory
Harmeet Dhillon Vows to Enforce the Law Against Racist DEI Practices
VIP
Pam Bondi Drops the Hammer on States Defying Trump's Trans Athlete Executive Order
Is Jake Tapper for Real With His Upcoming Book on Biden?
VIP
Arrest the Anti-ICE Activists Interfering in Federal Operations
Tipsheet

Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era DEI Lawsuits Involving Merit-Based Hiring of Firefighters, Cops

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  February 26, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As part of President Donald Trump's plans to end racist DEI policies, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Civil Rights Division to dismiss several Biden-era lawsuits involving the hiring of police officers and firefighters on the basis of merit.

Advertisement

These lawsuits, launched by the Biden-Harris administration, "unjustly targeted" various fire and police departments across the country for using standard aptitude tests to screen candidates, according to a DOJ press release issued Wednesday.

Despite no evidence of intentional discrimination, per the Trump DOJ, only statistical disparities, Biden officials branded the aptitude tests as discriminatory. This effort sought to coerce cities into conducting DEI-based hiring and spending millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for payouts to previous applicants who had scored lower on the tests, regardless of qualifications.

"American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety – not to meet DEI quotas," Bondi said in a statement.

Under Bondi, the DOJ is now dedicated to ending racial discrimination in the name of DEI and restoring merit-based opportunities nationwide. This issue is particularly important for frontline workers who protect the American people, according to the Trump DOJ, and prioritizing DEI over merit when selecting our firefighters and cops thereby jeopardizes public safety.

Recommended

Maddow Blasted MSNBC for Canceling Joy Reid's Show. Then This Happened. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

On February 5, Bondi circulated an internal memo within the DOJ explaining that the department's Civil Rights Division will "investigate, eliminate, and penalize illegal DEI and DEIA preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities in the private sector and in educational institutions that receive federal funds."

Wednesday's dismissal is an early step toward "eradicating" such DEI practices across the government and in the private sector, the Trump DOJ touted.

Tags: PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maddow Blasted MSNBC for Canceling Joy Reid's Show. Then This Happened. Leah Barkoukis
Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Line for This Ex-Dem Spokesperson Matt Vespa
'They Crossed the Line': Tom Homan Issues Threat to Activists Who Doxed ICE Agents Jeff Charles
Trump Wants the Keystone XL Pipeline to Restart 'Now'. There's Just One Problem. Leah Barkoukis
Harmeet Dhillon Vows to Enforce the Law Against Racist DEI Practices Mia Cathell
There's Context Missing in the Outrage Over Trump's First Cabinet Meeting Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Maddow Blasted MSNBC for Canceling Joy Reid's Show. Then This Happened. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement