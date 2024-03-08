Katie Britt Paints 'Nightmare' Picture of What America Looks Like Under Joe Biden

Following President Joe Biden’s first and most likely last 2024 State of the Union address on Thursday night, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) called out the president’s lies as he boasted about his administration’s achievements.

The first-term senator described Biden as a “dithering and diminished leader” who has caused Americans to worry and panic about the future of the country, their safety, finances, and the innocence of their children.

“The country we know and love seems to be slipping away, and it feels like the next generation will have fewer opportunities –- and less freedoms — than we did. I worry my own children may not even get a shot at living their American Dreams,” Britt said.

Biden spent much of his SOTU address attacking former President Trump and the Republican Party calling it “despicable” and “almost entirely preventable”— citing the nation’s southern border crisis.

“Right now, our commander-in-chief is not in command. The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader,” Britt continued. “America deserves leaders who recognize that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets, and a strong defense are the cornerstones of a great nation.”

As innocent Americans die because illegal criminals are storming the U.S., Britt said that Biden only has himself to blame.

“Fulfill your oath of office,” she said. “Reverse your policies and this crisis and stop the suffering.”

Without mentioning Trump’s name, Britt argued that Americans were safer and happier four years ago than they are today, stressing that the U.S. needs help.

“My husband just watched President Biden's State of the Union address from our living room and what we saw was the performance of a permanent politician who has actually been in office for longer than I've been alive," Britt said. "One thing was quite clear though -- President Biden just doesn't get it. He's out of touch.”

Despite the current State of our Union, I firmly believe that our best days are still ahead. It’s our turn to stand up and prove ourselves worthy of protecting the American Dream. Together, we can reawaken the heroic spirit of a great nation. pic.twitter.com/VN6neGCTF4 — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) March 8, 2024



