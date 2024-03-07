Biden's Latest Gaza Move Slammed as a 'Fast Track for Hamas'
Here Are the Latest Child Predators and Gang Members Arrested at the Border
Trump Issues a Prebuttal to Biden's State of the Union Address
The U.S. Military Is Headed to Gaza
Why TikTok Users Virtually Stormed the Capitol Building Today
Georgia County Commissioner Had an Insane Take on the Laken Riley Murder
Harvard Finally Drops Vaccine Mandate...but a Shocking Number of Colleges Still Require th...
Fox News Poll Spells More Bad News for Biden on Economic Issues
Even CNN Calls Out MSNBC Hosts for Mocking Concerns About Illegal Immigration
Is This Really the 'Biggest Surprise' of Super Tuesday?
Here’s Why a Trans Activist Reported J.K. Rowling to the Police
U.S. House Passes Laken Riley Act
Hamas Spokesman: We Can't Believe How 'Barbaric' Israel Has Been in Response to...
Glenn Youngkin Looks to Put Virginia Democrats in Their Place Over Proposed Tax...
Tipsheet

Democrat Squashes Efforts to Detain Illegal Migrants Charged With Violent Crime

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 07, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Democrat and Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) pushed back on a bill that would arrest criminal illegal migrants in the United States. 

On Wednesday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) attempted to force a floor vote on Sarah's Law that would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal aliens who have been charged with violent crimes. 

Advertisement

However, Democrats quickly opposed the law, sparking a debate over immigration policy and public safety in the nation. 

Sarah’s law, named after Sarah Root who was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving while under the influence, would force ICE to take illegal aliens into custody who are arrested and charged with causing the death or serious injury of another. 

During her speech, Ernst cited the recent death of Laken Riley who was also killed by an illegal migrant. Her death has caused major concerns regarding the tens of millions of criminal aliens who have illegally entered the country under the Biden Administration. 

“It would merely require ICE to detain, just to detain, otherwise deportable illegal immigrants charged with killing or seriously injuring another person," Ernst said. 

However, Durbin claimed the bill would inadvertently cause ICE to arrest so-called illegal “victims” of trafficking or domestic abuse, despite them also bringing criminals. 

The law would "deprive immigrants of the due process that everyone is afforded,” the Democrat said. 

Recommended

The U.S. Military Is Headed to Gaza Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Ernest said the deaths of Root and Riley are "doomed to be repeated” as the Biden Administration refuses to take action against its reckless open border policies. 

During her passionate speech, Ernst also pointed to President Joe Biden’s “catch and release” policies which allow illegal migrants seeking entry based on asylum to be released into the U.S. while awaiting their processing. 

“Instead of being detained while he was processed, he was released into our country — never to be heard from again," the Republican concluded. 

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The U.S. Military Is Headed to Gaza Katie Pavlich
These New Ads Targeting Biden Are Absolutely Brutal Townhall Video
Biden's Latest Gaza Move Slammed as a 'Fast Track for Hamas' Katie Pavlich
Jared Kushner Expertly Calls Out the Radical Left As He's Honored by the ADL Rebecca Downs
Why TikTok Users Virtually Stormed the Capitol Building Today Matt Vespa
The Good News About Our Failing Military – Trump Can Fix It Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The U.S. Military Is Headed to Gaza Katie Pavlich
Advertisement