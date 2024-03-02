Two of the Nation's Largest Pharmacy Chains Will Start Selling Abortion Pills

Two of the nation’s largest pharmacy retailers announced that they would be selling the abortion pill on store shelves.

CVS and Walgreens announced Friday that select stores across the U.S. will begin carrying the dangerous abortion drug mifepristone, just weeks before the Supreme Court case challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s reckless approval of mail-order abortion pills.

The stores received certification from the FDA to dispense mifepristone to consumers.

CVS will fill prescriptions for the abortion drug in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the next couple of weeks and will begin to expand to states “where allowed by law, on a rolling basis.”

Walgreens will roll out the pill in the coming week at select pharmacy locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, and Illinois.

Both companies are eyeing Kansas, Montana, and Wyoming for the next states to equip mifepristone to buyers. However, these states currently have abortion restrictions in place, halting the pharmacies from carrying the drug.

“We continually monitor and evaluate changes in state laws and will dispense mifepristone in any state where it is or becomes legally permissible to do so,” spokeswoman for CVS Amy Thibault said.

Pro-Life organization Susan B. Anthony State Policy Director Katie Daniel criticized the “world’s largest, most trusted health brands” for making it easier for women to take the dangerous medication that puts not only their health at risk but the life of an innocent unborn baby as well.

“As two of the world’s largest, most trusted ‘health’ brands, the decision by CVS and Walgreens to sell dangerous abortion drugs is shameful, and the harm to unborn babies and their mothers incalculable. This reckless policy was made possible by the Biden administration, which is pushing to turn every pharmacy and post office in America into an abortion center for the sake of abortion industry greed,” Daniel said. “Even when used under the strongest safeguards, abortion drugs send roughly one in 25 women to the emergency room, according to the FDA’s own label. Yet under Democrat presidents, the FDA has illegally rolled back basic safety standards, like in-person doctor visits, even allowing these deadly drugs to be sent through the mail.”

Polling conducted by CRC Research for SBA Pro-Life America found that the majority of Americans do not believe the FDA’s assertions that mail-order abortion drugs are safe.

56 percent of respondents said that the FDA is considered untrustworthy and that the agency fast-tracked the abortion pill by using its accelerated drug approval authority and claiming pregnancy to be a “life-threatening illness”