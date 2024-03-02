KJP: 'There Is No Executive Action' Biden Could Take to Secure the Border

Just 24 hours after President Joe Biden visited one of the calmest areas along the southern border in Texas, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is claiming that there is nothing Biden can do to secure the border.

On Friday, Jean-Pierre said that there is no “executive order” Biden can take to secure the border thatresultedin an illegal alien:

-Raping a woman in Florida

-Murdering a college student in Georgia

-Murdering a 2-year-old in Maryland

-Sexual assault against a minor in Virginia

-Raping a 14-year-old girl and stabbing a man in Los Angeles

It is important to note that this all occurred within the same week.

Karine Jean-Pierre claims "there is no executive action" Biden could take to secure the border.



Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to decimate border security — and has all the authority he needs to reverse course and end the border crisis. pic.twitter.com/XvgdKIbvbq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2024

However, the Republican National Committee pointed out that Biden took 94 executive actions during his first 100 days to destroy the southern border after the previous administration gave it to him with one of the most secure borders in U.S. history.

After leaving the White House, former President Trump handed Biden the most secure border.

However, on day one of his term, Biden put his Leftist, progressive policies into motion and destroyed the border with just one click of a pen.

The president halted deportations halted the border wall construction, ended the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy, brought back catch and release, and ended Title 42.

Since Biden took office, over 6.2 million illegal aliens have unlawfully entered the United States— with most of them having engaged in criminal activities once they made landfall.

A 2021 Department of Justice report revealed that 64 percent of federal arrests in the U.S. were committed by illegal immigrants.

Instead, Biden and newly impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas used their Texas trip to smear the actions of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who is actively working hard to secure the border.

Mayorkas, who has orchestrated one of the worst southern borders the nation has seen, claimed that he has and will continue to enforce laws that work to keep the border closed.