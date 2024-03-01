The Men Biden Invited to America
It Looks Like We Can Call Some January 6 Defendants Political Prisoners
Here Are the Charges the FBI Slapped a Reporter With Concerning His January...
Who Will Be the Next GOP Leader in the Senate?
BlackRock Admits Conservatives Are Eating Its Lunch Over ESG
Attacks on Police Outpacing 2023 Levels
The White House Tries Out a New Term for Illegal Aliens and Hoo,...
Footage Reveals the Third Pipe Bomb Camera Was Turned Away on J6
Cruz Introduces Legislation to Help With Another Border Crisis Consequence: Rise of 'Flyer...
Could Another Bright Blue State Actually Play a Role in 2024?
Schools in This Blue City Are Struggling to Accommodate Illegal Immigrants
Misrepresenting Gun Tracing to Smear a US Senator
A 'Trans' Athlete Caused Injuries in a Girls' Basketball Game. Here's How the...
Townhall Has Learned That Senator Risch Has Endorsed Kari Lake for Senate in...
Tipsheet

University of Florida Fires All DEI Staff

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser

The University of Florida is firing all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) related employees as it’s becoming apparent that hiring based on race is not as important as hiring based on qualifications. 

Advertisement

According to a memo released on Friday, University of Florida officials confirmed that the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer has shut down permanently. It also states that all DEI positions and administrative appointments have been eliminated, and DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors have been abandoned. 

In total, 13 positions were terminated, and 15 administrative positions for faculty were halted. 

Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called the news “massive,” adding that “Conservatives are finally fighting back. Every red state must follow suit as soon as humanly possible. This is the way.” 

The $5 million that was previously allocated to DEI initiatives will be reallocated into a faculty recruitment fund.

The decision comes after the Florida State Board of Education approved rules that will prevent colleges from spending money on DEI programs and remove a sociology class from a list of “core” courses, as part of a controversial 2023 law.

Recommended

KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In a law signed last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), the state’s Board of Education banned the twelve universities that it oversees from using state or federal dollars for diversity programs and activities. 

The law states that taxpayer money cannot be used for "differential or preferential treatment of individuals, or classifies such individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation." It also bars classroom instruction that "systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

DeSantis has argued that DEI initiatives create a liberal "orthodoxy" on college campuses. 

“This has basically been used as a veneer to impose an ideological agenda, and that is wrong,” DeSantis said. 


Tags: DIVERSITY WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse Rebecca Downs
BlackRock Admits Conservatives Are Eating Its Lunch Over ESG Spencer Brown
Here Are the Charges the FBI Slapped a Reporter With Concerning His January 6 Coverage Matt Vespa
The Left Is Mocking Lauren Boebert After Her Son's Arrest and John Fetterman Is Having None of It Leah Barkoukis
The White House Tries Out a New Term for Illegal Aliens and Hoo, Boy Spencer Brown
Cruz Introduces Legislation to Help With Another Border Crisis Consequence: Rise of 'Flyer Rage' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse Rebecca Downs
Advertisement