Trump Spent $1.3 Million In South Carolina, Nikki Haley Spent $16.5-- And Trump Won By a Landslide

The people have spoken, they want former President Trump back in the White House. And who can blame them?

Under a Trump presidency, American lives were better. They were happier, they were more free, they had more money, they could buy a house, go on vacation, and send their kids to school knowing they weren’t being indoctrinated.

On Saturday, their voices were heard. Trump won in a landslide against GOP rival and former ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) in South Carolina.

The wild part? Trump only spent $1.3 Million in South Carolina, while Haley spent a whopping $16.5 million to walk away from the primary with zero delegates.

President Trump spent $1.3 Million in South Carolina. Nikki spent $16.5!



And Trump won by a landslide! pic.twitter.com/JonoIdVIP5 — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) February 25, 2024

Despite Haley being zero for four primaries versus Trump and is behind by as much as 82 points in every other state, she has refused to drop out of the race.

“The only people supporting Nikki are Democrats and Democrat donors,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said following Trump’s victory— claiming that Haley gets most of her campaign funds from Democrat donors.

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pointed out that the Left’s “game plan” is “hiding in plain sight” after Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said that Haley is “one of our better surrogates.”

Despite hauling in $16.5 million in January across her campaign committees, and after raising $24 million in the fourth quarter last year, Haley has had a tough uphill battle in the race against Trump.

In exit polls following Saturday’s primary election, Trump defeated Haley on a number of issues.

With illegal immigration and the economy at the top of their concerns, Trump sailed to victory, beating Haley by 40 points. 69 percent of the voters said they trust Trump more to handle the border, while only 29 percent said Haley could do a better job securing the border. Meanwhile, 67 percent of voters said that Trump could bring the American economy back to life, while only 31 percent believed Haley could do better.

In an ABC News exit poll of the primary, 82 percent of voters believe Trump will win the November presidential election, while only 59 percent said the same of Haley. In addition, a massive 60 percent have faith that Trump is "very" likely to beat President Joe Biden in the election, with just 25 percent saying the same about Haley.