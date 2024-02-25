Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas
DeSantis Ramps Up His Efforts to Put Joe Biden’s Border Crisis to Bed

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has ramped up his efforts of securing the southern border as President Joe Biden spends another weekend doing nothing. 

On Friday, DeSantis announced the deployment of over a hundred members of the Florida National Guard and highway patrol as the troops head to Texas to keep illegal migrants out of the country. 

The deployment consists of 50 National Guardsmen and 76 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. 

The governor blamed the Biden Administration for the destruction of the nation’s borders and refusal to defend the U.S. as the government rolls out the red carpet for illegals over its own U.S. citizens. 

“This is part of a years-long effort for us to help do what the federal government has refused to do, which is to actually defend this country’s borders,” DeSantis said during a press conference. “You’ve seen numbers that have been astronomical over these last three years. I know that what has been happening in Texas has been effective. You’ve seen the numbers go down. And that’s really because you have Texas putting forth huge effort and then all these other states coming by to help, so we want to be a part of that. We think this is an American issue.” 

DeSantis said that it was “incredible” that the president is allowing people from all over the world to just be able to pour into the country, citing recent reports of Chinese nationals crossing the border. 

Following DeSantis’s announcement, Gov. Kristi Noem (R- SD) said that she was also sending 60 of her state’s National Guard troops to the southern border. 


