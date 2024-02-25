CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory

Former President Trump overwhelmingly sailed off into the sunset on Saturday after securing a win in the South Carolina primary election against GOP rival former ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (R-S.C.).

Advertisement

Haley might have — and still is— living in denial that Trump will be the GOP nominee, but liberal news media is too.

CNN is shocked to learn that despite four indictments and countless political witch hunts against Trump, voters still want to see him back in the White House.

The Left-wing outlet admitted that Trump has made one of the greatest political comebacks in American history.

“It doesn’t even make sense,” one of the hosts said.

CNN MELTDOWN AFTER TRUMP WIN IN SC:



“Overwhelming results.”



“It is the greatest political comeback in history.”



“It doesn’t make sense!”



pic.twitter.com/ZffpgpzCZA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 25, 2024

Trump is dominating in the polls while Haley’s already-struggling campaign is hanging by a thread.

The former president has led every single poll in the state by at least 20 points leading up to the election. According to CNN’s standards for publication, Trump is up at least 30 points this month.

The CNN hosts argued that the future for the Republican Party is not bright, claiming that GOP lawmakers have “abandoned the border.”

Far-left political commentator Van Jones said that Republicans “scream fire” when it comes to the border crisis, which results in “spreading the fire” by saying there are “immigrants all over the place.”

He also claimed the Republican Party has abandoned Ukraine. However, the hosts praised the fact that Haley is the only GOP candidate who would continue sending U.S. dollars to Ukraine.

The CNN hosts gushed over Haley, saying that her staying in the race, gives the Republican Party a “non-Trump faction.”

The Left wants Haley to win because they know she has Democrat views and a Joe Biden agenda.

“So if Trump is not going to appoint a single person in his second Administration to be a check on him,” one of the hosts said, adding that the “only way to hold him in check, is to have a constituency in the Republican Party that will punish senators and congressman who don’t push back on some of the crazy.”