Tipsheet

Republicans Demand Biden to Close the Border After Illegal Migrant Kills Innocent 22 Year Old Girl

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik


Republicans are demanding President Joe Biden to secure the southern border immediately after his reckless policies got an innocent 22-year-old student killed. 

On Thursday, Georgia nursing school student Laken Riley was found dead on the university’s campus after she did not return home from a run. She was reported missing by her roommate. 

On Saturday, Fox News Digital confirmed that the suspect is 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra— an illegal migrant from Venezuela. 

According to the outlet, he crossed the border illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole. 

Her death is at the hands of the Biden Administration, sparking fury from Republicans across the nation. 

