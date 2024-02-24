Republicans Demand Biden to Close the Border After Illegal Migrant Kills Innocent 22 Year Old Girl



Republicans are demanding President Joe Biden to secure the southern border immediately after his reckless policies got an innocent 22-year-old student killed.

On Thursday, Georgia nursing school student Laken Riley was found dead on the university’s campus after she did not return home from a run. She was reported missing by her roommate.

On Saturday, Fox News Digital confirmed that the suspect is 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra— an illegal migrant from Venezuela.

According to the outlet, he crossed the border illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole.

Her death is at the hands of the Biden Administration, sparking fury from Republicans across the nation.

Every parent, and every American, is saddened—and outraged—to hear about the loss of University of Georgia student Laken Riley. Our prayers are with her family and friends as they mourn this tragedy.



The brutal murderer who took the life of Laken was one of the millions of… https://t.co/rlNr9J6sU4 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 24, 2024

Laken Riley, a nursing student, was brutally murdered on the University of Georgia campus. The suspect in custody is a 26-year-old illegal from Venezuela, Jose Antionio Ibarra. Athens-Clark County is a sanctuary city. Every crime committed by an illegal alien is an avoidable… pic.twitter.com/wviDqNoHGC — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 24, 2024

Do you think parents who send their kids off to UGA (presumably a safe place away from home) are aware that Athens-Clarke County is a Sanctuary Community (1 of only 3 in GA) serving as a magnet for the type of illegal immigrant who brutally murdered Laken Riley? — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 24, 2024

The blood of Laken Riley is on the hands of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the government of Athens-Clarke County.



The Venezuelan suspect in Laken Riley’s murder is one of millions of illegal aliens that the Biden administration has released into this country to be welcomed… — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 24, 2024

Biden and Mayorkas are accessories to murder. https://t.co/BvnlFLJyBB — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 24, 2024

Laken Riley should be alive today.



But she was murdered by an illegal immigrant Biden let cross our border in El Paso, TX and then released into the country and allowed to stay.



RT to tell Biden to close the border NOW.



Pray for Laken's family. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 24, 2024

You’re not safe in Joe Biden’s America. https://t.co/2UzoHTAQJt — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 24, 2024



