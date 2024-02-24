Outrage Erupts After American College Student Slain by Illegal Immigrant
Tipsheet

Newsom Says California Is a 'Model' for a 'Safe and Humane Border'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

As Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) continues his DC trip, touting his beacon of policies that have corroded California, hundreds of illegal migrants are flooding his state. 

Instead of focusing on his state’s massive crime spike, record-breaking inflation, and the devastating immigration crisis, Newsom claims California is better than freedom-loving Florida. 

On Friday, Border Patrol buses dropped hundreds of illegal aliens off in San Diego after a migrant shelter in which the county spent millions of taxpayer dollars to build, shut down. 

However, Newsom claimed that California is a “model” for a “safe and humane border,” despite the Migrant Welcome Center processing more than 81,000 illegal migrants since October.

Last month, Newsom blamed Republicans for the ongoing border crisis, saying that his opposing party refuses to do anything in an effort to influence the upcoming presidential election.

He introduced a $14 billion plan that would allow judges to process illegal migrants more efficiently and provide security at the border with 2,300 new border agents.  

However, Californians are still experiencing a border overrun with illegal immigration and a governor who is too blind to see it. 

As Newsom blames GOP lawmakers for the crisis, social media users blame the Democrat governor. 


Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

