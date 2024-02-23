Jury Finds Former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre Guilty In Civil Corruption Trial

A Manhattan jury found former CEO of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, guilty of alleged misuse of financial resources on Friday.

A jury in a case brought by Left-wing New York Attorney General Leticia James, who previously called the NRA a "terrorist organization," against the group and LaPierre, found the former CEO liable in his corruption civil case. The court declared him to repay $4.4 million to the NRA.

The verdict comes after five days of deliberations and ends a seven-week-long civil corruption trial in New York City, arguing that Wayne violated his duties and cost the NRA $5,400,000.

The jury also claimed the NRA failed to adhere to a whistleblower policy that complied with state law. They reportedly did not act on whistleblower complaints to file state-required reports with false and misleading information.

Legal representatives for the NRA argued during the trial that when issues regarding potential corruption within the group arose, they immediately addressed and investigated the situation.

"When the fraud was discovered, it dug in. It turned over the rocks it was told not to overturn," Sarah Rogers, attorney for the group, said. "The NRA left no stone unturned," adding, "If this was a case about corruption.. it wasn't by the NRA."

During the trial, attorneys for LaPierre argued that James' case against the former CEO was "politically motivated" after she campaigned on her promise to investigate the NRA.

While campaigning for office in July 2018, the woke DA described the NRA as "an organ of deadly propaganda."

"The NRA is an organ of deadly propaganda masquerading as a charity for public good," James wrote in a campaign press release." Its agenda is set by gun-makers who think arming teachers is a better idea than making it harder for kids to get military grade guns."

In closing arguments on Thursday, LaPierres' Attorney, Ken Correll, said, "This is a story made up by a person with an agenda that wanted him off the field."

