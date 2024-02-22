Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Cop Files Lawsuit Claiming 'Disability' Over Not Speaking English

An illegal alien who is accused of killing a police officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after suddenly claiming he has a “disability.”

Wait until you hear what his so-called “disability” is.

Illegal migrant Virgilio Aguilar-Mendez is playing the victim card and claiming that his inability to speak English should be considered a disability and a reason for the justice system to take it easy on him despite killing an officer.

The 19-year-old illegal Guatemalan was arrested in May 2023 after allegedly causing the tragic death of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich. He was charged with resisting an officer with violence and manslaughter.

As the officer was trying to pat Aguilar-Mendez down, he attempted to flee. Soon after, several officers arrived to help assist the arrest. As Aguilar-Mendez continued to resist, Kunovich tackled the illegal migrant to the ground, struggling to contain him. Aguilar Mendez attempted to take the officer’s taser from his belt.

The struggle lasted for more than six minutes. After other officers handcuffed Aguilar Mendez, Kunovich collapsed and fell to the ground. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

His attorneys claim that their client— who conveniently speaks neither English nor Spanish— was denied his rights under the “Americans with Disabilities Act” and the “Rehabilitation Act.”

According to the Florida Times-Union, per the lawsuit, Aguilar Mendez’s native language is Mam, and he was reportedly denied an interpreter at the scene, causing him not to have been able to understand his Miranda rights during the arrest. The lawsuit states that Mam can be translated “into other languages, such as Spanish or English, can take on a different structure.”

However, it is clearly stated in arrest records that Lt. Jose Jimenez questioned the illegal migrants in Spanish.

His attorneys also argue Aguilar Mendez is a victim of police brutality, accusing the officers of being racist.

“Mr. Virgilio was a victim of police brutality. He was a victim of racial profiling,” the illegal migrant’s attorney said. “He was a victim of violation of his fourth, fifth, and sixth amendment constitutional rights. Those who are responsible for this abuse will be held accountable.”