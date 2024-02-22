Speaker Johnson Responds to Biden's Executive Order News
Former Democratic Senator Has a Meltdown Over Fact Checking Joe Biden
Something Is Missing From Biden's Rage-Laced Tirade Against Republicans
Rashida Tlaib Declares War on Joe Biden
Team Biden Is Losing the Battle on Two Fronts Now
Nancy Pelosi's Massive Stock Trade Paycheck Raises Concerns
There's An Alarming Amount of Chinese Migrants Being Apprehended at the Southern Border
Here's What Nikki Haley Had to Say About Alabama's Supreme Court IVF Ruling
The Businesses Fleeing Corrupt New York Amid $355 Million Trump Verdict
Ted Cruz Reveals Why the Mainstream Media Is Willing to Call Out Joe...
One New York County Makes Bold Move Protecting Women’s Sports
Trump Floated Ron DeSantis As a Possible VP Pick. Here’s How DeSantis Responded.
Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many 'Criminal Aliens' Have Been Apprehended at the...
Here's How Control of the Senate Is Looking
Tipsheet

Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Cop Files Lawsuit Claiming 'Disability' Over Not Speaking English

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

An illegal alien who is accused of killing a police officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after suddenly claiming he has a “disability.” 

Wait until you hear what his so-called “disability” is. 

Advertisement

Illegal migrant Virgilio Aguilar-Mendez is playing the victim card and claiming that his inability to speak English should be considered a disability and a reason for the justice system to take it easy on him despite killing an officer. 

The 19-year-old illegal Guatemalan was arrested in May 2023 after allegedly causing the tragic death of St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich. He was charged with resisting an officer with violence and manslaughter. 

As the officer was trying to pat Aguilar-Mendez down, he attempted to flee. Soon after, several officers arrived to help assist the arrest. As Aguilar-Mendez continued to resist, Kunovich tackled the illegal migrant to the ground, struggling to contain him. Aguilar Mendez attempted to take the officer’s taser from his belt. 

The struggle lasted for more than six minutes. After other officers handcuffed Aguilar Mendez, Kunovich collapsed and fell to the ground. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital. 

His attorneys claim that their client— who conveniently speaks neither English nor Spanish— was denied his rights under the “Americans with Disabilities Act” and the “Rehabilitation Act.”

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi's Massive Stock Trade Paycheck Raises Concerns Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

According to the Florida Times-Union, per the lawsuit, Aguilar Mendez’s native language is Mam, and he was reportedly denied an interpreter at the scene, causing him not to have been able to understand his Miranda rights during the arrest. The lawsuit states that Mam can be translated “into other languages, such as Spanish or English, can take on a different structure.”

However, it is clearly stated in arrest records that Lt. Jose Jimenez questioned the illegal migrants in Spanish. 

His attorneys also argue Aguilar Mendez is a victim of police brutality, accusing the officers of being racist. 

“Mr. Virgilio was a victim of police brutality. He was a victim of racial profiling,” the illegal migrant’s attorney said. “He was a victim of violation of his fourth, fifth, and sixth amendment constitutional rights. Those who are responsible for this abuse will be held accountable.”

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi's Massive Stock Trade Paycheck Raises Concerns Sarah Arnold
The Businesses Fleeing Corrupt New York Amid $355 Million Trump Verdict Sarah Arnold
Ted Cruz Reveals Why the Mainstream Media Is Willing to Call Out Joe Biden Rebecca Downs
Donald Trump’s Chances of Winning Are Better Than Ever Kurt Schlichter
Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard Leah Barkoukis
New York Appeals Court Announces Decision on Dems' Non-Citizen Voting Scheme Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi's Massive Stock Trade Paycheck Raises Concerns Sarah Arnold
Advertisement