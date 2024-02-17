Trump Leads Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom In Hypothetical Matchup

Democrats should be hitting the panic button. Despite countless witch hunts and politically charged attacks, they throw at former President Trump, nothing is stopping him from crawling his way to the top.

According to a new Emerson College poll, Trump holds a significant lead over Vice Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) in a hypothetical matchup.

In a race between Trump and Harris, the Republican has 46 percent support, while Harris only has 43 percent. Eleven percent are undecided.

On the other hand, Newsom performed worse than Harris, with only 36 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the California governor.

Rumors speculate that Biden will drop out of the 2024 race at the Democratic National Convention this summer, opening the door for Harris and Newsom to step in.

However, Harris has a worse approval rating than Biden, and Americans are well aware Newsom destroyed California and would only be a matter of time before the U.S. looked the same way.

According to a June NBC News poll, nearly 50 percent of voters had a negative outlook on Harris, compared to just 32 percent who viewed her favorably. Since then, Harris has achieved a net favorability rating of -17, the lowest a vice president has gotten in the poll's history.

45 percent of the 1,225 registered voter respondents surveyed would cast their ballot for Trump in a race against President Joe Biden, who has 44 percent support.

The poll also found that 45 percent of likely voters believe Trump will be the 47th president, while 42 percent think Biden will keep the keys to the White House. Fourteen percent think another candidate will emerge in the race and secure the race in their favor.

Growing concerns about Biden's age have forced Democrats to reconsider their 2024 candidate.

Although no decision has been made publicly, many political experts believe the 81-year-old president will drop out of the race and let someone younger, more vital, take his place.

Another poll also found Trump (50 percent) leading Biden (46 percent) and having an edge over Harris (45 percent).