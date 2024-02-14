Colorado Introduces Bill That Would Force Schools to Transition Students Questioning ‘Gender Identity’

Colorado Democrats have introduced legislation that would mandate schools to socially transition students who question their "gender identity."

The bill, introduced in January, will force public school and charter school teachers and staff to use a student's "preferred name" and pronouns. The legislation states that a "school's refusal to respect a student's request to use a preferred name is discriminatory."

Advertisement

According to the bill's text, a child's "chosen name" is a form of "gender expression," and the school must respect that. A task force within the state's Department of Education will be created to "provide recommendations" to school districts on implementing "non-legal name changes" for students.

"The bill would be the first state law enshrining social transitions at school and has a strong chance of passing given that Colorado Democrats hold a supermajority in the legislature," via the Free Beacon.

If passed, the legislation would be the first of its kind that would force "social transitions" at schools despite teachers and parents being against the act.

"Our bill clarifies that all Colorado students have the right to have their 'chosen name' used as a protection of their first amendment [sic] rights," Colorado Sen. Janice Marchman (D) told the Free Beacon in an email.

The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network slammed the Democrat-backed legislation, saying that it silences free speech and religious beliefs of school staff that "cannot in good conscience abide by this bill."

This is the latest example of how the Left has worked to keep parent involvement out of their child's lives and push its radical gender-conforming agenda on minors.

According to Parents Defending Education, a parental rights activist group, more than 18,000 U.S. schools have implemented policies that mandate teachers and staff to allow a child to choose their "preferred pronouns and gender" while also hiding it from parents.

The group listed every U.S. state that directs school staff to keep a student’s transgender status hidden from parents. These states include California, New Jersey, Oregon, and New York.