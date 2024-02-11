Jill Biden Reportedly Irate WH Aides Keep Putting Joe In the Public Eye

First Lady Jill Biden was reportedly upset with White House aides after allowing President Joe Biden to speak at a press conference in 2022.

According to an excerpt from the book American Woman, Jill Biden’s past encounters with aides shed light on her husband’s disastrous speech Thursday night.

It was Jan 19, 2022. President Biden and top aides were gathered in the Treaty Room, the president's study in the executive residence, after a press conference that ran nearly two hours. He made several factual errors. Suddenly, the group saw Jill Biden in the doorway, Rogers writes in "American Woman": ”She had watched the news conference, and the look on her face told everyone in the room — from the president on down — that they had some explaining to do." ”Why didn't anyone stop that?" she demanded. “Where were you guys?" the first lady asked the aides. "Where was the person who was going to end the press conference?" — via Axios

This week, Biden gave an impromptu press conference after special counsel Robert Hur seemed the president to be too old and fragile to face charges related to his classified documents case.

During his speech, Biden mixed up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico, forgot the name of the church where his late son got the rosary that he wears every day, and slurred his words from start to finish. This happens when you let the senile president off the leash slightly.

Since Biden’s 2022 speech, the president’s cognitive skills have only worsened.

It’s time for Democrats to develop a plan B because if voters were concerned about Biden’s health before Thursday, they are most certainly hitting the panic button now.

The Left has already started downplaying the event, highlighting Biden’s age as an “accomplishment,” arguing his wisdom can carry the country another four years.

Twice failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton acknowledged that Biden’s age is a “legitimate issue,” but he should “lean into” his years of experience.

“I talked to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue, but as I like to say, ‘look, it’s a legitimate issue,’" Clinton told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner. “It’s a legitimate issue for Trump, who’s only three years younger, right? So it’s an issue."

However, Clinton argued that Biden has done an excellent job in office and that she will continue to support him based on his “merits.”

She suggested the president should “kid” about his age to the public and talk about his “human experience, character, [and ] wisdom.”

Biden has also faced criticism for skipping the traditional Super Bowl interview that presidents partake in.

Democrat strategist James Carville said Biden not giving the interview is a “sign.”

“It’s the biggest television audience, not even close, and you get a chance to do a 20-25-minute interview on that day," Carville said.

"And you don’t do it? That’s a kind of sign that the staff or yourself doesn’t have much confidence in you. There’s no other way to read this."



