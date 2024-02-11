Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No...
Tipsheet

Biden’s Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 11, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden’s so-called “climate initiatives” will cost the United States hundreds of billions of dollars. 

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the President’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has a heftier price tag than initially thought. 

The CBO said Biden’s climate agenda was projected to cost $428 billion. Initially, in 2022, the CBO expected the IRA’s climate and energy provisions to tap out at $400 billion. However, experts admit that the estimate was too low. 

“The budgetary effects of energy-related tax provisions remain highly uncertain,” the CBO said. 

However, per the latest figures, the investment banking company Credit Suisse revealed that the Left’s radical climate policy will cost nearly $800 billion. 

The CBO explained that technical revisions resulted in substantially higher projections, most of which ($224 billion) arose from clean vehicle tax credits and revenues from excise taxes on gasoline. Of that total, $151 billion came from reductions in projected revenues, and $73 billion came from increases in projected outlays.  Apart from the cost of Biden’s climate initiatives, the CBO report didn’t lend a positive outlook for the nation’s economy.

The CBO projected that the nation’s deficit would steadily mount, reaching $2.6 trillion in 2034 from $1.6 trillion this fiscal year. In relation to GDP, the deficit is projected to reach 6.1% in 2034. The CBO said that these deficit levels were similar to those experienced during some of the greatest national crises. — the Daily Wire.

Other reports anticipate that Biden’s energy policies will cost taxpayers over $1 trillion. 

Public debt is expected to increase to 116 percent of GDP by 2034— or $48.3 trillion. This would mark a record-breaking high for the U.S. 


