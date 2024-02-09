CNN Contributor: Biden Special Counsel Report Made Me Wet the Bed. It's Terrible...
Why Special Counsel Robert Hur Cited Biden's Mental Lapses in Classified Doc Report
When a Legal Fever Dream Smashes Into Legal Reality
Guess Who the White House Is Blaming for Biden's Horrible Week (Spoiler: It's...
Kamala Harris Attacks 'Politically Motivated' Special Counsel, Tries to Defend Biden
Biden’s Depleted Mental Condition Is Confirmed and the Press Is Losing Their Minds
Of Service and Celebration
DNC Files FEC Complaint Against RFK Jr. As Super PAC Tries Get Him...
Despite Nikki Haley Losing In the Polls, She Wants Secret Service Protection
This Data on GOP Unity Is NOT Surprising
Putin Snaps Back at Schumer for Sending Billions to Ukraine When the U.S....
Biden's Classified Docs Defense Sounds Awfully Familiar
Here's the Disturbing Reason Why a 'Trans' Person Wanted to Sue Their Ex
Here's the Fate of a Man Who Placed an Abortion-Inducing Drug in His...
Tipsheet

Clarence Thomas Grills Attorney In Trump Case for Disqualification Examples

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 09, 2024 8:45 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas demanded answers from an attorney who voted in favor of kicking former President Trump off the primary ballot, citing an insurrection clause that dates back to the Civil War.

Advertisement

This week, attorney Jason Murray challenged Trump’s eligibility to appear on the 2024 presidential election ballot, claiming that under Section Three of the 14th Amendment, he should not be allowed to run for office if he incites an “insurrection.” 

In response, Thomas demanded Murray provide “contemporaneous examples” to support his claim that Trump should be banned from the primary ballot. 

Murray said he thought it was “not surprising that there are few examples” because, at that time, “candidates were either write-in or they were party ballots, so the states didn’t run the ballots in the same way, and there wouldn’t have been a process for determining before an election whether a candidate was qualified, unlike the processes that we have now,” referring to 1868 congressional election in Georgia. 

The Supreme Court Justice argued that Murray’s argument fell short of “the adoption of the 14th Amendment, where the states disqualified national candidates — not its own candidates.”

During the Reconstruction era, Thomas explained, there would still be a “plethora of Confederates still around” who might run for state or national offices and “a few examples of national candidates being disqualified, if your reading is correct.”

Recommended

Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Murray once again claimed some national candidates were “disqualified by Congress refusing to seat them,” to which Thomas reminded the attorney that the case pertains to states disqualifying national candidates.

The anti-Trump attorney failed to list examples of his argument, claiming that it was because “elections worked differently” in the 19th century. 

“States have a background power under Article II in the 10th Amendment to run presidential elections,” Murray said, adding that they did not “use that power to police ballot access until about the 1890s” when “everyone had received amnesty, and these issues had become moot.”


Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This? Guy Benson
CNN Contributor: Biden Special Counsel Report Made Me Wet the Bed. It's Terrible for Dems. Matt Vespa
Why Special Counsel Robert Hur Cited Biden's Mental Lapses in Classified Doc Report Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs
Guess Who the White House Is Blaming for Biden's Horrible Week (Spoiler: It's Not Biden) Spencer Brown
Republicans Have New Demands After Damning Special Counsel Report Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This? Guy Benson
Advertisement